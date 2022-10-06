Read full article on original website
Related
Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont arrested in Brunswick
A Brooklyn man wanted in Vermont was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, faces multiple drug charges.
NJ man wanted after suspicious death found in Berne
A Trenton, New Jersey man who was wanted for desecrating human remains in his hometown was arrested in Berne on Wednesday.
FMCC awarded grant for student training program
The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) selected SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College to receive funding to develop and launch a Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program. This program will provide academic and financial support to student interested in getting their credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counseling (CASAC) coursework.
