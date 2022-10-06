ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NEWS10 ABC

FMCC awarded grant for student training program

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) selected SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College to receive funding to develop and launch a Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program. This program will provide academic and financial support to student interested in getting their credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counseling (CASAC) coursework.
