ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Comments / 2

Related
discoverhometown.com

Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. *A 27-year-old suspect was cited for retail theft after attempting leave Rogan’s Shoes, N85 W15700 Appleton Ave., without paying dress shoes on Oct. 4. *A 19-year-old suspect was cited for retail theft after leaving Badge Tobacco Outlet, N81...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Germantown, WI
Germantown, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oxford Eagle

OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny

On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

$7,200 stolen from bank with counterfeit check

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit check to steal thousands of dollars from a Memphis bank. Police responded to the theft on Valleybrook Drive on August 24 at 1:45 p.m. Officers were told a man negotiated a counterfeit check for $7,200 at a local bank. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
1440 WROK

IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise

Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted. Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart. On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Fleet Farm
actionnews5.com

WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Medical examiner identifies men killed in Milwaukee viaduct crash

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three men who died Thursday night when the vehicle they were in drove off the 16th Street Viaduct, falling to street below, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. The crash followed a short Milwaukee police pursuit. Corey Owens, 28; Johnny...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WREG

Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood.  The incident happened in July along McGowan road.  Memphis Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

100 fentanyl pills, other drugs found after MS police chase

BATESVILLE, Miss.– A Mississippi man is behind bars following a police chase that led to a drug bust Sunday. Batesville Police said Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Stevenson attempted to run away, but officers were able to quickly take him into […]
MARKS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy