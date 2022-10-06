Read full article on original website
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter
The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. *A 27-year-old suspect was cited for retail theft after attempting leave Rogan’s Shoes, N85 W15700 Appleton Ave., without paying dress shoes on Oct. 4. *A 19-year-old suspect was cited for retail theft after leaving Badge Tobacco Outlet, N81...
MPD tows more than 100 vehicles under new tow policy
Since the Milwaukee Police Department's new tow policy went into place, the department has towed more than 100 vehicles.
Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Chicksaw Gardens late Friday night. At approximately 9:35 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Goodwyn Circle, off Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
Oxford Eagle
OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny
On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
$7,200 stolen from bank with counterfeit check
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit check to steal thousands of dollars from a Memphis bank. Police responded to the theft on Valleybrook Drive on August 24 at 1:45 p.m. Officers were told a man negotiated a counterfeit check for $7,200 at a local bank. The suspect […]
IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise
Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted. Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart. On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MPD Chief has strong words for reckless drivers after 3 die in fiery crash
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman has strong words for reckless drivers after a police chase ended in a deadly crash after a man drove off the 16th Street viaduct and landed on the road below.
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
Medical examiner identifies men killed in Milwaukee viaduct crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three men who died Thursday night when the vehicle they were in drove off the 16th Street Viaduct, falling to street below, resulting in the vehicle catching fire. The crash followed a short Milwaukee police pursuit. Corey Owens, 28; Johnny...
Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova. On Sep. 29 at approximately 12:15 PM, two women walked into a Kohl’s on Germantown Parkway. The two put 27 pieces of clothing into...
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood. The incident happened in July along McGowan road. Memphis Police said […]
‘It was time to feed her demons:’ Woman charged in Frayser homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing a man in Frayser last month has been charged. Police say Shapria Williams is responsible for killing Terry Massey on Sept. 23 in the 2900 block of Gruber. Officers found Massey in a bedroom of a vacant address where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
100 fentanyl pills, other drugs found after MS police chase
BATESVILLE, Miss.– A Mississippi man is behind bars following a police chase that led to a drug bust Sunday. Batesville Police said Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Stevenson attempted to run away, but officers were able to quickly take him into […]
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
Police identify 3 people who died when car drove off viaduct
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit have been identified, authorities said late Friday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller died in the Thursday crash.
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
Police officer hurt after suspect hits him with car during chase, police say
A Milwaukee police officer was hurt when a suspect intentionally hit him with their car during a chase, Chief Jeffrey Norman said Tuesday.
