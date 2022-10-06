ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. *A 27-year-old suspect was cited for retail theft after attempting leave Rogan’s Shoes, N85 W15700 Appleton Ave., without paying dress shoes on Oct. 4. *A 19-year-old suspect was cited for retail theft after leaving Badge Tobacco Outlet, N81...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – One man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a semi-trailer in rural Rock County Friday evening. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist from Janesville, 30, tried to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer while traveling westbound in the 12700 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Lima […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
JANESVILLE, WI
Germantown police chase, woman arrested suspected of OWI

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The Germantown Police Department arrested a woman on suspicion of OWI after chase Wednesday morning, Oct. 5. Police said multiple people reported the woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving around parked buses at Life Church around 7:30 a.m. At some point, she hit an occupied car and drove off.
GERMANTOWN, WI
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
WAUKESHA, WI
10-8-22 nobody injured in waupun residential fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that significantly damaged a Waupun home over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the Craig and Julie Bronkhorst home on Longview Road Saturday morning to find smoke and flames visible and extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived however a pet cat was still missing. The fire investigation is ongoing but investigators say the fire appears to have originated in the area of a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Firefighters from 13 area departments assisted at the scene.
WAUPUN, WI
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
30-year-old man dies in fatal crash

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a fatal crash that occurred in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 at around 6:13 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a westbound motorcycle driven by the victim trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor and trailer.
JANESVILLE, WI
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI

