NBA

NBC Philadelphia

Draymond Green's Post-Jordan Poole Altercation Timeline Revealed

Kerr, Myers reveal Draymond timeline after Poole incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s practice incident on Wednesday. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers provided some transparency the next...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers to Sign Mac McClung to Exhibit 10 Contract

Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture

NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas

Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday. The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Philadelphia

NFL, NFLPA Release Statement, Announce Changes to Concussion Protocol

NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
NFL

