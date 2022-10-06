ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

DJ LeMahieu remains Yankees playoff question mark after giving it a go

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — DJ LeMahieu walked with a noticeable limp through the visiting clubhouse following Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Rangers , a game in which LeMahieu went hitless.

“I feel all right,’’ said LeMahieu, who is still dealing with the right toe inflammation that has bothered him for much of the second half.

Asked if he felt healthy enough to make an impact in the playoffs, LeMahieu paused and said, “Yeah, I think so.”

The foot remains sore, and he’ll have five more days to get treatment and his status will be among the most important decisions the Yankees make before the ALDS starts on Tuesday in The Bronx.

Aaron Boone sounded unconvinced when asked if he was confident LeMahieu would be able to contribute in the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhzOI_0iNy7fH100
DJ LeMahieu attempts to field a single off the bat of Nathaniel Lowe on Wednesday.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgiYZ_0iNy7fH100

“This time in-between will be important,’’ Boone said. “I feel like he’s still guarded against it a little bit.”

Boone noted that the injury was “still there” and LeMahieu was “picking his spots” both on Tuesday — when he had a pair of hits — and Wednesday.

“You can see him favor it a little bit,’’ said Boone, who added he was hopeful “more strategic treatment” over the next five days will help LeMahieu get closer to normal.

“I needed to give it a go,’’ LeMahieu said. “I couldn’t shut it down and be ready to play playoff baseball. It was nice to get a couple games and just have some at-bats.”

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
BRONX, NY
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy