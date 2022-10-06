After music cuts at UW-Eau Claire, local individuals with a passion for musical spaces had no way to get together off the clock. In a city filled with so much fervor for all things musical, it only took a couple of local public school string teachers to get their heads together and say, “Maybe we ought to organize an orchestra. Eau Claire is certainly big enough.” And that is exactly what Bill Eisenbarth did. After that decision in 1975, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) took root in the Valley.

