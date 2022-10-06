Read full article on original website
EATERY’S ERA AT END: Galloway Grille Purchased by The Cranky Buzzard
Galloway Grille, a longtime eatery in downtown Eau Claire, has been purchased by The Cranky Buzzard. The Cranky Buzzard announced the news on social media Oct. 6, eliciting surprise from some diners, who did not know Galloway Grille (409 Galloway St.) was looking to sell. The Cranky Buzzard opened last...
Laser Fix Now Open in Eau Claire
Hair removal can be a sensitive subject – and procedure. Laser Fix, a new laser hair removal clinic in Eau Claire, emphasizes the importance of a positive self-image while providing a comfortable atmosphere. “People should really have access to [laser hair reduction],” said owner Brooke Krause. “This is a...
Scariest Haunted Trail EVER?!
The Twisted Tales of Horror at Govin’s Farm in Menomonie, Wisconsin, was voted the Favorite Northwest Haunted Attraction last year, so we sent our editors to check it out! Sawyer and McKenna braved the terrifying corn maze filled with killers, ghouls, and clowns and survived to tell about it. The trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
E.C. Woman’s Experience With Mystery Illness Leads to Push for Awareness
Two years of difficult, unwavering symptoms proved to be a struggle for Dorothy Sorlie of Eau Claire. For a while, nobody seemed to understand what was going on during one of the most difficult chapters in her life. Dorothy experienced dementia which conflicted with her love of literature; an abnormal...
Curtain Call: One of the C.V. Symphony Orchestra’s Founders Retires from Ensemble
After music cuts at UW-Eau Claire, local individuals with a passion for musical spaces had no way to get together off the clock. In a city filled with so much fervor for all things musical, it only took a couple of local public school string teachers to get their heads together and say, “Maybe we ought to organize an orchestra. Eau Claire is certainly big enough.” And that is exactly what Bill Eisenbarth did. After that decision in 1975, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) took root in the Valley.
WichCraft: New Alternative Bar Aims to Spook in Style
At the new horror-themed alternative bar WichCraft, the atmosphere, menu, and drinks are all to die for. If you're interested in going out with friends or just want to have a fun night out in general, but with a spooky twist, Cory Crowell and his crew are opening up the perfect spot for you.
FMDown’s Latest a Sonic Bridge to the Land of Rock
Eau Claire’s FMDown offers a five-song blast of its trademark “loud, unabashed rock and roll” on its new EP, Paper Bridges. The four-piece officially released the EP Sept. 7, not long after closing out the last of Sounds Like Summer concert of the year at Phoenix Park. It includes two singles (and accompanying videos), “That’d Be Sad” and “Close (But No Cigar).”
