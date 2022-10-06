ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cityofbowie.org

“Pirates of the Chesapeake” Lecture by author Jamie L.H. Goodall

From the golden age of piracy to Confederate privateers and oyster pirates, the maritime communities of the Chesapeake Bay are intimately tied to a fascinating history of intrigue, plunder and illicit commerce raiding. During his lecture, author Jamie L.H. Goodall introduces infamous men like Edward "Blackbeard" Teach and "Black Sam" Bellamy, as well as lesser-known local figures like Gus Price and Berkeley Muse, whose tales of piracy are legendary from the harbor of Baltimore to the shores of Cape Charles.
Paper Shredding & Styrofoam Recycling Event

Safely dispose of personal documents at the City of Bowie's next paper shredding and Styrofoam recycling event. It takes place at the Public Works Solid Waste/Recycling parking lot. Residents may bring up to 5 kitchen sized bags or 5 archive boxes to this event and may watch while the items are shredded.
Bowie Farmers' Market

The Bowie Farmers’ Market runs Sundays from late May through October each year. Market patrons can find a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and baked goods, beef and goat meat, fresh cut flowers, and bedding plants for sale at the market.
