clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
WKYT 27
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
mountain-topmedia.com
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located.
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
wymt.com
‘I knew this day would come’: Martin County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office was forced to temporarily close due to COVID-19. “Of course, a lot of people say, ‘oh man, there’s got to be a mistake somewhere, I know they’re not closed,’ but of course they don’t know that everyone is out for COVID,” Sheriff John Kirk said.
WSAZ
Man arrested on felony drug warrants
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday. Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
WKYT 27
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the suspect in a shooting in downtown Lexington is moving forward. Police say Adrian Black Jr. shot on October 2 someone near the Fifth Third Pavilion. Black is charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. The victim survived the shooting and...
wklw.com
Two Eastern KY Students Killed In Crash Identified (Update)
The Carter Co Coroner’s Office has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night. Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were identified as 17 year-old Brent King and 17 year-old Garrett Belcher. Both were seniors at West Carter High School. The Kentucky State Police say the one-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 PM on Tuesday, October 4th on State Route 2, just off I-64 in Olive Hill. Kentucky State Police say the two students were traveling north when they went around a curve at a high rate of speed and went off the road and then hit a rock embankment. Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from car.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
wdrb.com
Floyd County, Kentucky deputy slowly recovering after being shot in leg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County deputy shot in the line of duty is going through a long and painful recovery, reported by LEX18. Darrin Lawson, a Floyd County deputy, was shot in the leg three months ago when a Kentucky man allegedly killed three police officers in an ambush.
Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case
A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose.
wymt.com
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
