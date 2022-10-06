ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, KY

clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Man arrested on felony drug warrants

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday. Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Two Eastern KY Students Killed In Crash Identified (Update)

The Carter Co Coroner’s Office has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night. Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were identified as 17 year-old Brent King and 17 year-old Garrett Belcher. Both were seniors at West Carter High School. The Kentucky State Police say the one-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 PM on Tuesday, October 4th on State Route 2, just off I-64 in Olive Hill. Kentucky State Police say the two students were traveling north when they went around a curve at a high rate of speed and went off the road and then hit a rock embankment. Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from car.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
RICHMOND, KY
WSAZ

Fire reported at apartment building

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY

