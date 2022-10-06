The Carter Co Coroner’s Office has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night. Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were identified as 17 year-old Brent King and 17 year-old Garrett Belcher. Both were seniors at West Carter High School. The Kentucky State Police say the one-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 PM on Tuesday, October 4th on State Route 2, just off I-64 in Olive Hill. Kentucky State Police say the two students were traveling north when they went around a curve at a high rate of speed and went off the road and then hit a rock embankment. Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from car.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO