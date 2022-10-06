Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Overlook Weather is a beautiful and simple free app with delightful UI and widgets
A new weather app recently launched with a dynamic diorama UI that offers a simple and wonderful experience. Notably, Overlook Weather features fantastic Home and Lock Screen widgets, is free with no ads and no in-app purchases, and doesn’t collect any user data. Read on for a closer look at this sharp weather app.
Cult of Mac
This tiny 1 TB SSD connects to all your computers [Review]
The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a small external SSD with both USB-C and USB-A connectors so it works with Mac and iPad but also Windows, Android and more. It’s rugged, fast and comes with up to 1TB of storage. I ran the tiny drive through a battery of...
How to clear the cache on an iPhone
IF YOUR iPhone is running a bit slow, don't immediately resort to buying a new one. You might just need to clear your caches to boost your iPhone's speed. Depending on the type of cache you want to clear, there are several ways to proceed. Clear your Safari cache. It...
techunwrapped.com
Apple gives you unlimited storage for photos and you don’t know it
One of the biggest concerns that users of an iPhone have is storage, and that for several generations Apple already manufactures its iPhone with 128 GB as the lowest storage. Well, in this post we want to tell you how the Cupertino company is giving you the chance to save all your photos in the cloud for free, and you don’t know it. Read on to find out how to do it.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
CNET
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Amazon released a big Fall Prime Day preview: Crazy deals coming next week
Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is now less than one week away. We already told you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2. We also showed you the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop. Now, Amazon has released an extensive preview of the Fall Prime Day event that everyone is excited about.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
ZDNet
How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
laptopmag.com
Best Buy October savings event — top early holiday deals
Best Buy's October savings event includes excellent fall discounts on top-rated electronics. The big box retailer offers tons of Prime Early Access Sale alternative deals on laptops, tablets, PC accesories, gaming and more. One top Best Buy deal offers the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 for just $649...
Is There a Security Camera That Works Without WiFi?
Like any device that connects to a WiFi network, security cameras are vulnerable to hacking. If you’re worried about hacking, you’re likely already on to the next logical question: Is there a security camera that works without WiFi? The answer is yes, but there are a few things to consider before you go shopping.
9to5Mac
Best iPhone carriers for business: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T on performance, price, incentives
Want to explore wireless carrier options for your business? With market competition strong there are some compelling offers if you’re ready to make a switch. We’ll cover Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T when it comes to business plans. This guide will also detail how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test a new carrier for free, instantly with eSIM, the T-Mobile dedicated business plan for iPhone that includes AppleCare+ and IT support. Let’s dig into the best iPhone carriers for business.
TMZ.com
Get A Microsoft Office Bundle For $6 A Program
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. It's hard to get much done without Microsoft Office. This tried-and-true fleet of programs makes tackling work, school, or personal projects a breeze. Now packed with 6 must-have programs, Microsoft Office helps you do everything...
Hisense U8H review: Punching way above its class
The budget TV world has never looked brighter. Along with TCL, Hisense has been building high-end, technologically advanced TVs that offer all but the most cutting edge features for less than $1,000. It’s been highly competitive for a few years now — and that’s a good thing for those that want a decent TV on a budget. Hisense’s latest midrange option is the Hisense U8H, which builds on the last-generation Hisense U8G with a number of meaningful improvements. Chief among those? The addition of Mini-LED backlighting technology, which makes this Hisense’s first attempt at Mini-LED.
Phone Arena
Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program
Verizon, just like all the major US carriers, is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans. Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G...
techunwrapped.com
4 tips to avoid interference in your home WiFi network
In order to have a good quality of the Internet connection, something essential is to avoid interference in the Wi-Fi. This could be the cause of the annoying crashes, loss of speed and general problems with browsing. What can we do to prevent it? In this article we are going to give some recommendations for avoid Wi-Fi interference and make it work in the best possible way.
