WIFR
Rockford pumpkin patch keeps their pumpkin prices affordable
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As community members start to shop for fall decor and pick out the perfect pumpkin, the question is will pumpkin prices be affordable or questionable?. Thyme and Again Farm is showcasing their low prices for the Fall season. “It was a very good year. We probably...
WIFR
Lockwood Park’s ‘Fall on the Farm’ opens Saturday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Throughout the month of October, family-friendly events are a-buzz at the Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. From 10 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in October, guests can enjoy free admission to over 146 acres of woods, meadows and rolling hills tucked away in northwest Rockford.
wgnradio.com
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
Lincoln Bias, a self-taught pumpkin carver, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how he found himself in the spotlight to compete for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of Outrageous Pumpkins on the Food Network. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:...
100fmrockford.com
Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times
ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
WIFR
National employers hiring workers in Rockford ahead of holiday season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several national companies are looking to fill hundreds of part-time job positions ahead of what employers anticipate will be another busy holiday season. “It’s one of the key times of the year that you can make your profit for a company.”. For national outlets like...
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
This Rockton Illinois Jeep Driver is Carrying…What in The Halloween!
October can bring out a dark, creepy, festive mood in people...even when you are dropping kids off at the school bus! But, this one leans to the ULTRA creepy side...What in the world is this Jeep carrying?. Occasionally I get photos sent to me with the caption, "maybe for your...
Rockford shoppers are paying a lot more for these grocery items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers are feeling the squeeze, as prices on some grocery items have doubled over the last year. Shoppers say prices on just about everything they see on Rockford-area shelves have gone up but things like soft drinks, meat, eggs, and snack foods are really putting big dents in wallets across the […]
Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!
Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
Star Buds Becomes Illinois’ First Predominantly Black-Owned Licensed Cannabis Company
Illinois’ first predominately Black-owned craft grow house is open for business and providing licenses to social equity applicants. Rockford, Illinois welcomed the 2/3 Black-owned cannabis business, thanks to a partnership with Star Buds, an established weed company from Colorado. According to Black Cannabis Magazine the Illinois Department of Agriculture...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Michael Myers Returns to Rockford… Spotted a Few Minutes Ago
WIFR
Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.
Rockford, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Rockford. The Harlem High School football team will have a game with Boylan Catholic High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00. The Rockford East High School football team will have a game with Guilford High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
Cold Case: ‘Baby Noah’
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, July 13, 2012, the body of a newborn baby boy was found on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center at 13125 N. Second St., Roscoe. Detectives say the infant likely arrived at the business by a truck belonging to one of several regional garbage companies after being placed in […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Near Cherry Valley, Avoid The Area For A Bit…
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
WIFR
Two-car accident Wednesday night affects traffic near BMO Harris Bank Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking us to avoid the area near the BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night following a two-car accident in downtown Rockford. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Church and Chestnut Streets. The truck was on it’s side with passengers stuck in the vehicle. Police haven’t released any information on the cause of the crash but say they don’t believe anyone was seriously injured.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: “Wreck-It-Round-A-Bout” Claims More Victims…
nbc15.com
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
