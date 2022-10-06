ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking us to avoid the area near the BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night following a two-car accident in downtown Rockford. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Church and Chestnut Streets. The truck was on it’s side with passengers stuck in the vehicle. Police haven’t released any information on the cause of the crash but say they don’t believe anyone was seriously injured.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO