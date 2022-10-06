Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Pokimane bows out of TwitchCon San Diego on eve of 2022 event over personal issues
Twitch superstar Imane “Pokimane” Anys was supposed to be one of the headline streamers at TwitchCon San Diego 2022. Her meet and greet with fans was scheduled and everything. But, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has been dealing with personal issues as of late, and unfortunately for her fans, she...
dotesports.com
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet new auto-battle feature explained | Let’s Go command and more
Players got a bounty of new information today for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, and one of those features is the auto-battle feature, which is called Let’s Go. One of the newest features revealed to players in more detail in a video that premiered this morning...
dotesports.com
Nintendo might be removing one of Pokémon’s most anxiety-inducing moments in Scarlet and Violet
Has watching a Poké Ball shake before you caught a Pokémon ever stressed you out? Good news: you may not have to wait in agony any longer. Pokémon news and leaks account Centro Leaks noticed several moments in recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers where trainers’ Poké Balls appear to shake only once before confirming a capture. This is a departure from previous main-series Pokémon games, where Poké Balls traditionally shake three times before confirming captures. Instead, Scarlet and Violet appear to be borrowing from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which used single-shake Poké Balls.
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dotesports.com
Valve under fire after showing Nintendo Switch emulator in Steam Deck video
The Steam Deck has been a huge hit, with over 1 million units sold back in August. But the Steam Deck has recently come under fire for showing people using a Nintendo Switch emulator called Yuzu in a recent YouTube video. The three-minute YouTube video included a split-second moment where...
dotesports.com
All teams participating in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale
The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale tournament will be hosted at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 to mark the first LAN event for Fortnite’s Zero Build mode. The event will pit 15 teams of trios against each other for a $200,000 prize pool, as well as the first Fortnite Zero Build championship crown.
An artist covered every inch of his $1.5 million house in black-and-white doodles, including the bedding, bathtub, and microwave — take a look
Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, covered his entire home in doodles in what he described as a childhood dream.
dotesports.com
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to use Overwatch 2’s new shop
One of the biggest complaints about the first Overwatch was that many of the game’s cosmetics were easier to obtain in loot boxes than to purchase outright. During seasonal events, all new cosmetics had a chance to appear in loot boxes. They could also be purchased from the hero gallery, but they were frequently expensive, and the game’s currency was fairly hard to come by—it couldn’t be purchased outright.
dotesports.com
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more
As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content. Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content in the patch....
dotesports.com
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Alinity is not going to TwitchCon because “disappointed” in streamers’ “lack of empathy”
Popular Twitch streamer Alinity commented on her notable absence from TwitchCon, stating that she elected to skip the streaming convention due to her disappointment in streamers generally. After a nearly three-year hiatus, TwitchCon has finally returned to North America with the onset of TwitchCon San Diego 2022. Many streamers have...
dotesports.com
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
dotesports.com
Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT
Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins. With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles...
dotesports.com
Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
‘The Great British Baking Show’ “Mexican Week” Nearly Destroyed Carole
The latest episode of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix — “Mexican Week” — will live in infamy. It was the moment when American fans of the show flipped out, aghast at the racist stereotypes and utter ignorance of the bakers. Simple Spanish phrases were pronounced like gibberish and bakers were asked to make a layered tres leches cake, which is a cake meant to be only a single layer by design.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Rocket Up to Space for New Movie
Tom Cruise amazed audiences in Top Gun: Maverick. However, an upcoming movie of his could… The post ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Rocket Up to Space for New Movie appeared first on Outsider.
dotesports.com
Nathan Steuer blitzes through Magic Online Champions Showcase to earn MTG Worlds invitation
For the second time in four appearances, Nathan Steuer won the Magic Online Champions Showcase, expertly piloting Izzet Phoenix through the Pioneer rounds to secure his victory. The 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 2 is a key part of the digital premier play system that leads into the Magic...
Comments / 0