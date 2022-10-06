Read full article on original website
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident
The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor
On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
Lakers News: NBA Expert's Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal
Make it happen, Pelinka.
Draymond Green publicly apologizes for punching Jordan Poole, leaving Warriors to allow team to 'heal'
Draymond Green spoke during the Golden State Warriors' media availability on Saturday, and delivered a heartfelt public apology for punching his teammate Jordan Poole at practice last week. He also announced that he would be leaving the team for several days to allow the team to heal, and so he can focus on himself.
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as ‘No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
Anthony Slater provides more details on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Athletic’s Anthony Slater joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Thursday to provide more details on his bombshell report that Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice.
Bulls Observations: Javonte Green Starts in Rout of Nuggets
Bulls observations: Green starts in rout of Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls evened their record after two exhibitions with their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the United Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, who remained in Denver. Here are 8...
Bulls Waive Javon Freeman-Liberty as Part of Training Camp Cuts
Bulls waive Freeman-Liberty as part of camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have waived rookie guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native and alum of Whitney Young and DePaul, was brought in as a training camp flier, but is now...
Bulls, Nikola Vučević'S Interior Focus Apparent in Preseason
Nikola Vučević’s interior focus apparent in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević has opened his team’s scoring in each of the Chicago Bulls’ two 2022 preseason games thus far. And he has done so in an interesting fashion. Trailing 6-0...
FOX Sports
Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green
Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Downplays Call to Not Start Patrick Williams
Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that...
Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD
Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
Blackhawks Trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver for Jason Dickinson, 2nd-Round Pick in 2024
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the...
Darnell Mooney's Route Errors Product of Bears' Giant Ask of Star Receiver
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing game has been a borderline disaster to start the 2022 NFL season. Chicago's offense ranks dead last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, first downs, and quarterback rating. Not all of the blame can be hung on quarterback Justin Fields, though. Nor...
NHL's East ‘Have Nots' Hoping to Start Challenging the Elite
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn’t shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age...
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement, Announce Changes to Concussion Protocol
NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury
David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
