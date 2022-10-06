ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident

The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
The Spun

Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Observations: Javonte Green Starts in Rout of Nuggets

Bulls observations: Green starts in rout of Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls evened their record after two exhibitions with their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the United Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, who remained in Denver. Here are 8...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Waive Javon Freeman-Liberty as Part of Training Camp Cuts

Bulls waive Freeman-Liberty as part of camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have waived rookie guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native and alum of Whitney Young and DePaul, was brought in as a training camp flier, but is now...
FOX Sports

Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green

Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
NBC Chicago

Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
NBC Chicago

NHL's East ‘Have Nots' Hoping to Start Challenging the Elite

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn’t shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age...
NBC Chicago

NFL, NFLPA Release Statement, Announce Changes to Concussion Protocol

NFL, NFLPA release statement, announce changes to concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement on Saturday regarding the investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ concussion protocol compliance following a Week 3 hit on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
NBC Chicago

Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
