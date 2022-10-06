Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Can’t do it without help
Fifty years ago, then Probate Judge the Honorable Edward Williams created the Darke County Park District in 1972. The first parcel of land gifted by Frances Carpenter was Coppess Nature Sanctuary, a 32-acre woodland that was the catalyst for the Darke County Parks creation. Today more than 15 parks and over 1000 acres make up the Park District. Plans for limited growth are still being made which is why Bears Mill was accepted as the most recent park in April of 2021. It is important for our future generations and our stewards of tomorrow to learn about the local history. This Park District is charged with preservation and conservation for the county. Its mission statement reads: The Mission of Darke County Park District is to acquire and preserve land areas possessing special natural and historical features and to manage and maintain these resources for the benefit of its residents through appropriate education and passive recreational programs and activities. This mission statement has been in place for over 50 years and still guides the three-person Park Board of Commissioners who volunteer at the request of the current Probate Judge of the County, the Honorable Jason Aslinger.
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Kettering names new city manager
On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
Daily Standard
Tournament to raise funds for friend
ST. MARYS - The Whiskers for Wicker catfish tournament this Saturday will give anglers the opportunity to help one of their own with medical costs. Organizer Alex Jenkins, who also organizes other local tournaments, said the event intends to raise money for his Celina fishing friend Jason Wicker, who underwent a double lung transplant over the summer.
Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Lima native remains connected to professional bull riding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired professional bull rider Justin Cornwell says the adrenaline rush and high speeds are what got him hooked several decades ago. The Lima, Ohio native owns Cornwell Bucking Bulls and is a promoter for the Professional Bull Riders organization. What You Need To Know. Friday's professional...
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
countynewsonline.org
Annual Homecoming Parade
The Annual Home Coming Parade through downtown Greenville drew a big crowd – as usual. Here are some photos. Find more at our facebook page!
countynewsonline.org
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
Daily Advocate
Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November. Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted. Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also...
dayton247now.com
ODOT District 7 completes US 35 Lane Expansion Project
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The US 35 Lane Expansion Project, which improved the corridor between I-75 in Dayton and I-675 in Greene County by increasing the route from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675, has been finished by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 7.
Wandering cows apprehended in Mercer County
By the end of the week, the sheriff’s office said the owners knew the general area of where the cow was, but it remained on the move and uncaught.
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners hold RR meeting with public
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners extended their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. in order to hear public comments regarding the contract they recently approved with Norfolk Southern Railway which will see three railroad crossings closed within the county. The meeting was held...
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program
LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
sciotopost.com
Mechanicsburg Man Convicted of Fraud Around Selling Illegal Hunting Leases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The...
Comments / 0