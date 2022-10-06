ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments

BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Slightly Haunted Puppet Show returns; Harvest festival in Bean Blossom; Visit studios on backroads bike tour; Friendly Forest at local fire department

The Melchior Marionette Theatre will once again perform the Slightly Haunted Puppet Show at the Brown County Playhouse, 70 S. Van Buren St. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15. Shows are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. on both days. This beloved show has been performed in Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Something to do for week of Oct. 11

Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 2-9

12:07 a.m. Fruitdale Fire and Ambulance 230 respond for medical emergency in 2200 block of Three Story Hill Road; cleared by 1:55 a.m. 1:06 a.m. Extra patrol on Willow Street. 2:26 a.m. County officers respond for “miscellaneous” in 5100 block of State Road 46 East; cleared by 2:41 a.m.
