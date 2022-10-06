The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Bugs for Breakfast?! Bugs to Explore” will be Oct. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Miss Samantha to explore insects eaten around the world, along with the science of the worm. For kids ages 7 to 11. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events.

