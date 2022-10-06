Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Donate turkeys for community Thanksgiving dinner; Library hosting events
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Bugs for Breakfast?! Bugs to Explore” will be Oct. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join Miss Samantha to explore insects eaten around the world, along with the science of the worm. For kids ages 7 to 11. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events.
bcdemocrat.com
SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments
BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
bcdemocrat.com
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Slightly Haunted Puppet Show returns; Harvest festival in Bean Blossom; Visit studios on backroads bike tour; Friendly Forest at local fire department
The Melchior Marionette Theatre will once again perform the Slightly Haunted Puppet Show at the Brown County Playhouse, 70 S. Van Buren St. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15. Shows are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. on both days. This beloved show has been performed in Brown...
bcdemocrat.com
PAVING UPDATE: Locally funded projects completed; INDOT begins work on 135 South
Paving in Brown County is coming to a close this year as the autumn season is in full swing. Woodland Lake Road was paved last week, and is the last locally funded paving project for the year. In June, the Brown County Commissioners awarded E&B Paving a contract for $3,118,771...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 11
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 2-9
12:07 a.m. Fruitdale Fire and Ambulance 230 respond for medical emergency in 2200 block of Three Story Hill Road; cleared by 1:55 a.m. 1:06 a.m. Extra patrol on Willow Street. 2:26 a.m. County officers respond for “miscellaneous” in 5100 block of State Road 46 East; cleared by 2:41 a.m.
bcdemocrat.com
FLYING HIGH: Eagles end season with winning streak, look forward to sectionals
The Brown County High School volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Oct. 3 in a match with conference foe West Vigo. Led by their five seniors, the Eagles put on quite a display, winning the match in three sets 25-5, 25-14 and 25-13. The visiting Vikings scored the first two...
Comments / 0