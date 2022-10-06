ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Weekend weather report

There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8, but mostly clear skies through the weekend, says FOX31 Meteorologist Carly Cassady. She shares the details here. Weekend weather report. There will be isolated storms in a few areas in the state Saturday Oct. 8,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Broomfield bank barricaded man is arrested

A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene. A man who broke into a bank overnight for several hours barricaded himself. He went under arrest by 8 a.m. Saturday. FOX31 Reporter Carly Moore was on scene.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core

DENVER (KDVR) — It is no longer the case that renters can find cheaper living outside of Denver’s urban core, as the pandemic exodus of workers away from city cores cranked rent up in outlying cities. An ApartmentList study of nationwide rental data found that rent has been...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Lafayette listed among best places to live in the US

The town of Lafayette has made one publication’s list of the best places to live in the country. Greg Nieto reports. Lafayette listed among best places to live in the …. The town of Lafayette has made one publication’s list of the best places to live in the country. Greg Nieto reports.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Northglenn, CO
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Denver, CO
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather tonight: Temps fall to the mid-40s

Cloud cover and winds will increase Thursday evening as the cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s overnight on the Front Range. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather tonight: Temps fall to the mid-40s Cloud cover and winds will increase Thursday evening as the cold...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Sunshine returns for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) – After a gloomy Friday with low clouds, drizzle and much cooler temperatures, Denver’s weather will return to pleasant fall days with sunshine and warmer temperatures arriving over the weekend. Weather tonight: Could be frosty. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting skies to slowly clear from...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert barely beats challenger in new poll

Could U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District be in jeopardy? A new poll shows her Democratic opponent gaining ground on the incumbent Republican. Boebert barely beats challenger in new poll. Could U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sunny 70s on Thursday before Friday cold front

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a day similar to Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Chris Tomer forecasts. Police working to identify person walking. Police need...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver Rescue Mission needs support before busy season

The Denver Rescue Mission is getting ready to face its busiest season and support is needed now more than ever to help those living on the streets. Shaul Turner reports. Denver Rescue Mission needs support before busy season. The Denver Rescue Mission is getting ready to face its busiest season...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support

The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot Wednesday night in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood. Joshua Short reports. Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support. The family of a young teen is hoping to get answers after he was shot...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman killed in doorway by gunman

A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. A 68-year-old woman was shot and killed in her doorway. FOX31's Vicente Arenas reports. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered …. Digital Dara: Friday, Oct. 7- Cold Case: Who murdered Marcus Mason 15...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

After fentanyl bust, arrestee eludes the DEA

A man arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking agreed to cooperate with the DEA — then disappeared. Joshua Short reports. A man arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking agreed to cooperate with the DEA — then disappeared. Joshua Short reports. Rent increasing in the Denver metro. Rent is...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’: Mile High Station

Great Day Colorado was live all morning at Mile High Station gearing up for the BIG game ahead at our very own ‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’! From grilling to cornhole, local live music and trucks, this tailgate had all the bells, whistles, and entertainment needed for a win. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, showcased multiple guests such as; Mile High Station, John Elway Chevrolet, Big Tool Box: Big Green Egg, and D’Evelyn Jr./Sr. High School Marching Band for our shows fun AM Tailgate.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rebelry Boutique Features New Fall Trends

It’s vegan leather and sweater weather, fall is here and Rebelry Boutique is helping us find our inner fashionista. If your in need of some fall fashion staples, this Arvada boutique that won ‘Best of the Best’ by the Arvada Press, has you covered!. Throughout the weekend...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’: Big Green Egg

Great Day Colorado was live all morning at Mile High Station gearing up for the BIG game ahead at our very own ‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’! From grilling to cornhole, local live music and trucks, this tailgate had all the bells, whistles, and entertainment needed for a win. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, showcased multiple guests such as; Mile High Station, John Elway Chevrolet, Big Tool Box: Big Green Egg, and D’Evelyn Jr./Sr. High School Marching Band for GDC’s fun AM Tailgate.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’: D’Evelyn Jr.-Sr. Highschool Marching Band

Great Day Colorado was live all morning at Mile High Station gearing up for the BIG game ahead at our very own ‘GDC Chevy Tailgate’! From grilling to cornhole, local live music and trucks, this tailgate had all the bells, whistles, and entertainment needed for a win. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, showcased multiple guests such as; Mile High Station, John Elway Chevrolet, Big Tool Box: Big Green Egg, and D’Evelyn Jr./Sr. High School Marching Band.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Best Leaf Peeping Spots in Silverthorne

Leaf peeping season is in full swing, if you haven’t gone already, you don’t have to go far to experience this magical time of year! GDC teamed up with the Town of Silverthorne to highlight the best hiking, biking, and fishing spots you can experience as the leaves start to change from hues of green to yellow and orange.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KDVR.com

Nationwide Expo Featuring Priority Restoration Inc.

Sponsored Segment by Nationwide Expo & Priority Restoration Inc. Are you looking for some inspiration to help kick-start your home improvement projects? If so, you have to check out the Castle Rock Home Show! The big event is happening today through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with one of the vendors at the show, Priority Restoration Inc., to learn more about what they have to offer for our community and beyond.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

