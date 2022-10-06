Content warning: This story contains mentions of a critical injury. A Northwestern student residing at Bobb Hall was critically injured Wednesday night. There was no foul play involved, and the student is currently under care at a local hospital, Mona Dugo, assistant vice president for wellness and dean of students, said in a Thursday email. The University is not providing further information at this time out of respect for the student’s privacy, Dugo said.

