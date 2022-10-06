Read full article on original website
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand
He was in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian at the time.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan. As Ohio’s political campaigns inch closer to the Nov. 8 finish line, a number of high-profile celebrities – from the songwriting industry to Star Wars – have signed off […]
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Lorain
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in Morrow County, causing delays
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71. A photo from […]
2 hurt after car struck pole at high speed in Delaware County; alcohol believed to be a factor
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole at high speed in Delaware County late Tuesday night, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., an officer with the Genoa Township Police Department was driving north on state Route 4 at Lewis Center Road when they saw a vehicle driving south at 100 mph.
One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign
BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
