Mansfield, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Easy Apple Cake

It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
Luke Mcmaster
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
#Ohio State Reformatory#The Mansfield Reformatory
huroninsider.com

One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign

BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
MILAN, OH

