ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 35

Black_Vet
2d ago

did they announce themselves or did they just enter the home? who would raise a bb gun at officers for a drug possession warrant? how many officers fired their weapons? lots of details not shared but the story usually comes out in favor of the one telling it

Reply(1)
3
Related
tampabeacon.com

Arrest made in August shooting

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polk City, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
TheDailyBeast

Teen Dies, Another Critical After Maserati Joyride Ends in Fiery Crash

A Florida 15-year-old was killed and two other teenagers injured after they allegedly stole a Maserati and took it for a fatal spin at high speed, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The trio were trawling for unlocked vehicles in a St. Petersburg neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. that morning when they found the sports car unlocked with the keys inside, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference. Keondrick Lang, 15, using his T-shirt to open the car door so as not to leave fingerprints, then allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat. Mario Bonilla, 15, sat next to him,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy