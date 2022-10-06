Read full article on original website
Black_Vet
2d ago
did they announce themselves or did they just enter the home? who would raise a bb gun at officers for a drug possession warrant? how many officers fired their weapons? lots of details not shared but the story usually comes out in favor of the one telling it
3 arrested in connection with Polk County deputy’s line-of-duty death
Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who tragically died as a result of friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
Arrest made in August shooting
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PCSO investigates an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Tuesday around 11:31 a.m.
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
Tampa AC company owner arrested after stealing thousands from business, deputies say
A Tampa AC company owner was arrested after deputies said he stole thousands of dollars from a business.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was “the best big brother”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida’s Gulf Coast. One of the storm’s first...
Teen Dies, Another Critical After Maserati Joyride Ends in Fiery Crash
A Florida 15-year-old was killed and two other teenagers injured after they allegedly stole a Maserati and took it for a fatal spin at high speed, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The trio were trawling for unlocked vehicles in a St. Petersburg neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. that morning when they found the sports car unlocked with the keys inside, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference. Keondrick Lang, 15, using his T-shirt to open the car door so as not to leave fingerprints, then allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat. Mario Bonilla, 15, sat next to him,...
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
Osceola County crash leaves one dead & 16 hurt as horrific pictures show wreckage after semi-truck & tour bus accident
A HORRIFYING multi-vehicle crash in Florida has left one dead and 16 others injured. Shocking images show the aftermath of the crash, which involved a semi-tractor trailer, transit bus and pickup truck, according to officials. The crash happened on Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
