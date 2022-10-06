A Florida 15-year-old was killed and two other teenagers injured after they allegedly stole a Maserati and took it for a fatal spin at high speed, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The trio were trawling for unlocked vehicles in a St. Petersburg neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. that morning when they found the sports car unlocked with the keys inside, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference. Keondrick Lang, 15, using his T-shirt to open the car door so as not to leave fingerprints, then allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat. Mario Bonilla, 15, sat next to him,...

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO