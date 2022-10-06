Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments
Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
buffalorising.com
Survey: Help Plan and Design Playgrounds for Cazenovia & Delaware Parks
In order to create the best playgrounds possible at Delaware Park and Cazenovia Park, two surveys have been released, that will allow the community to help guide the process. “The neighbors at Delaware Park have been advocating for a new playground for some time,” said Delaware District councilmember Joel P. Feroleto. “I’ve had numerous conversations with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC), and County Legislator Lisa Chimera and I are happy to provide the funding for the new playground. This is a great collaborative between the City, the County, and the Conservancy. There is a similar collaborative with BOPC in South Buffalo, driven by South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon and Erie County Legislator John Gilmour.”
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
buffalorising.com
Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue
The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
buffalorising.com
2022 Fall Celebration: Future of Roswell Society
The Future of Roswell Society (FOR Society) is a committee that is dedicated to spreading awareness of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, while helping to raise funds throughout the year. One of the ways that they do this is by hosting a fall celebration event. The funds raised at the event are directed to a different research project each year.
Hamburg closes Milestrip Road, just northwest of Coder Road intersection
Hamburg Town Highway and Engineering announced Friday that they have closed Milestrip Road, northwest of the Coder Road intersection, until further notice.
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Trash & Treat Costume Walk
Want to be a superhero this Halloween season? It’s easy! All you have to do is throw on a costume and join others who are helping to clean up the city. On Saturday, October 22, Community Canvases, WNY Trash Mob, and Black Rock Riverside Alliance will take to the streets for a Trash & Treat Costume Walk. Ordinary citizens, masked crusaders, and numerous organizations will be participating in this feel good walk, with plenty of goodies along the way.
WGRZ TV
Out 2 Eat: Fall features in Kenmore & the Old First Ward
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Out 2 Eat's quest to celebrate all things fall started at a cozy cafe and market where they not only make pumpkin spice lattes, they make the pumpkin syrup that they put in the pumpkin spice lattes. "We make all the syrups from scratch, so it's...
North Tonawanda Police reunite young girl with parents
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — UPDATE: North Tonawanda Police posted on Facebook that "the parents have been located. Thank you everyone for your help. Original story: North Tonawanda Police found a young girl and are asking for help, trying to reunite her with family. Police say the white girl is...
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Applications are open for a $5 million initiative to invest in East Buffalo
Applications are open for a $5 million initiative to invest in East Buffalo. The fund is open to owners of commercial and mixed-use buildings that were built more than 50 years ago and meet other requirements. The governor’s office says the fund is meant to help protect the community, maintain...
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
buffalorising.com
Welcome Round Man to the Outer Harbor
Buffalo’s beloved Flat Man sculpture at the Outer Harbor has been removed, and replaced with Round Man. The ‘new’ 20-foot steel sculpture – created in 1967 by Buffalo sculptor, Larry Griffis Jr. – can now be found along the Greenway Nature Trail at the Bell Slip. As for Flat Man, that sculpture is returning to its home at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto, New York. The sculpture exchange program offers virtually limitless possibilities, thanks to an arrangement between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which operates the Sculpture Park.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
Investigators looking into cause of Kingsley Street fire
It's not clear what caused the fire, but officials are looking into it. No injuries were reported.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 7 - October 9
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across the region. Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The 3-1 Buffalo Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
