Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments

Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Survey: Help Plan and Design Playgrounds for Cazenovia & Delaware Parks

In order to create the best playgrounds possible at Delaware Park and Cazenovia Park, two surveys have been released, that will allow the community to help guide the process. “The neighbors at Delaware Park have been advocating for a new playground for some time,” said Delaware District councilmember Joel P. Feroleto. “I’ve had numerous conversations with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC), and County Legislator Lisa Chimera and I are happy to provide the funding for the new playground. This is a great collaborative between the City, the County, and the Conservancy. There is a similar collaborative with BOPC in South Buffalo, driven by South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon and Erie County Legislator John Gilmour.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue

The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Fall Celebration: Future of Roswell Society

The Future of Roswell Society (FOR Society) is a committee that is dedicated to spreading awareness of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, while helping to raise funds throughout the year. One of the ways that they do this is by hosting a fall celebration event. The funds raised at the event are directed to a different research project each year.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Inaugural Trash & Treat Costume Walk

Want to be a superhero this Halloween season? It’s easy! All you have to do is throw on a costume and join others who are helping to clean up the city. On Saturday, October 22, Community Canvases, WNY Trash Mob, and Black Rock Riverside Alliance will take to the streets for a Trash & Treat Costume Walk. Ordinary citizens, masked crusaders, and numerous organizations will be participating in this feel good walk, with plenty of goodies along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Out 2 Eat: Fall features in Kenmore & the Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Out 2 Eat's quest to celebrate all things fall started at a cozy cafe and market where they not only make pumpkin spice lattes, they make the pumpkin syrup that they put in the pumpkin spice lattes. "We make all the syrups from scratch, so it's...
KENMORE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

Welcome Round Man to the Outer Harbor

Buffalo’s beloved Flat Man sculpture at the Outer Harbor has been removed, and replaced with Round Man. The ‘new’ 20-foot steel sculpture – created in 1967 by Buffalo sculptor, Larry Griffis Jr. – can now be found along the Greenway Nature Trail at the Bell Slip. As for Flat Man, that sculpture is returning to its home at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto, New York. The sculpture exchange program offers virtually limitless possibilities, thanks to an arrangement between the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and the Ashford Hollow Foundation, which operates the Sculpture Park.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY

