Annual Homecoming Parade
The Annual Home Coming Parade through downtown Greenville drew a big crowd – as usual. Here are some photos. Find more at our facebook page!
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
countynewsonline.org
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
miamivalleytoday.com
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival taking place in Waynesville this weekend
WAYNESVILLE — The 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is taking place this weekend in Waynesville, October 8-9. The event is held on the second full weekend of October, according to its website. Volunteers are making cabbage rolls at Saint Augustine’s Church. Cathie Roibillard’s family has been at this...
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
Daily Advocate
Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November. Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted. Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also...
Daily Advocate
Great events planned at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a 30 room, modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the upscale hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.
Daily Advocate
Hill honored by OFRW
DUBLIN — The Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) recently honored outstanding Federated Republican Women from the state of Ohio. Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) member Betty Hill was among the 15 honorees. Hill has been a member of the DCRWC for many years. During those years,...
Sidney Daily News
Wingers Sports Bar & Grill plans grand re-opening Oct. 29
SIDNEY — Wingers Sports Bar & Grill is now open under new ownership, and the 31-year-old local establishment is planning to celebrate its grand re-opening with a special Halloween costume party on Saturday, Oct. 29. “Wingers is iconic in Sidney,” one of the bar’s new owners, Tom Martin, said....
tippnews.com
5 Halloween Events in Miami County
Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!. From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!. We’ve gathered five fun, festive events...
Sidney Daily News
Every good thing is a gift from above
As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Daily Standard
Tournament to raise funds for friend
ST. MARYS - The Whiskers for Wicker catfish tournament this Saturday will give anglers the opportunity to help one of their own with medical costs. Organizer Alex Jenkins, who also organizes other local tournaments, said the event intends to raise money for his Celina fishing friend Jason Wicker, who underwent a double lung transplant over the summer.
countynewsonline.org
5 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted
5 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
