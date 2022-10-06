Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
The Firefly Art Festival opens Friday in Kingston
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) — Artists from around the Texoma area and even some other states will be in Kingston this weekend, showcasing handcrafted art at the Firefly Art Festival that starts Friday morning. “You get to be inspired by them and see what they do, and you leave here...
KTEN.com
Rosie, 90, serves ice cream and smiles at Ada ice cream shop
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Life has its milestones. Turning 18, you're a legal adult. At 50, that's half a century. "Rosie" Yarbrough from Allen, Oklahoma, has created a new category. She is 90 years old and still a full-time employee at an Oklahoma staple: Braum's. "I don't mind. I...
KXII.com
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown. Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“
oklahomatoday.com
The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.
Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KXII.com
New York based company settles in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
KXII.com
Denison kicked off its annual Amnesty Program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison kicked off its bi-annual Amnesty Program for any violators with Class-C misdemeanors. The program allows anyone affected to reduce their fine by taking in non-perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court. Ten food items will reduce a fine by $50 and 20...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 06)
Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.
KXII.com
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association “Pistol Match”. Sheriff Johnny Christian won first place in the Sheriff division and Undersheriff Joey Tucker won third place in the Undersheriff division.
KXII.com
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday. Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
Driver Arrested After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Denison (Denison, TX)
Denison Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a DWI arrest. The crash happened on Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 6, 2022
MALLORY, LARRY BOYD – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15. CONNOR, JACQUELINE KAY – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; THEFT OF A FIREARM. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. THOMPSON, JADA JANIQUE – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. GRAY, TEAIZIA MONAE –...
KXII.com
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trail. They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in...
KXII.com
Trial date set for man accused of killing Sherman woman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will now represent himself at trial in January. According to court records, 45-year-old Ebby Wade made a motion to represent himself at the trial. Wade is accused of killing his former co-worker Emilia Gunnels and dumping her...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 7, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Fuller,Alexuis Aunty’Anna – Paris Municipal Court Capias. Record,Laney Gawayne – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. Sims,Arthur Eugene – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. Soto,Kaleb Odell – PUBLIC...
KXII.com
Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street. Police said it happened near l street northeast. Officers aren’t releasing details right now, but neighbors told News 12 they heard between seven and eight gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
KXII.com
Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.
KXII.com
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest. Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated. According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from...
howeenterprise.com
Howe Police seize half-pound of crystal meth
HOWE, Texas – A call for a medical emergency at a residence in Howe this morning led police to finding more than a half-pound of methamphetamine. At around 9:45 a.m., a man called 911 to report his 47-year-old girlfriend was suffering a medical crisis, and when Howe police and Howe Fire Department arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. Life-saving measures were ineffective and the woman, who will not be identified, died at the scene. The investigation into her death is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
