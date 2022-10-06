This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "What a game. What a win. A really good football team. This is what it's like in Big 12 play. It's going to come down to fourth-quarter games and making plays in the fourth quarter and our guys did that. I was so pleased with the defense, they had great field position the entire fourth quarter and we kept blitzing them and they knew we were coming and playing man coverage and we knew there was a lot of crossing and under routes and we made some really good plays on balls. We made some really good tackles in space and then did enough on offense. It's a really good defense, as you guys know, to rush for 131 yards, hard 131 yards, but in the fourth quarter, to be able to just to get a couple of drives, to get the field goal to go ahead and then really the drive to run the clock out. So pleased with our offensive line on that. As well as Adrian and then DJ Giddens. Deuce was out and then DJ is a load and he was fresh and it was fun to have him finish the game like he did. I think it's gonna give him a ton of confidence."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO