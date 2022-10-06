ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Kansas State at Iowa State

Following a 2-0 start to Big 12 play, K-State heads back on the road as the Wildcats will face a tough test in Ames, Iowa, against Iowa State. The game will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Wildcats are coming off a 37-28 win at home over Texas Tech, while Iowa State dropped a tough 14-11 contest in Lawrence to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Reactions after Kansas State's 10-9 win at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – A rough-and-tumble Farmageddon, Part 14. Kansas State limited Iowa State to 276 yards and came up with that one big stop when it really mattered. ISU faced fourth-and-7 in K-State territory with the clock approaching the 2½ minute mark. Cyclone quarterback Hunter Dekkers had an up-and-down night, and in that clutch situation appeared to put the ball where it needed to be.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 10-9 win at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "What a game. What a win. A really good football team. This is what it's like in Big 12 play. It's going to come down to fourth-quarter games and making plays in the fourth quarter and our guys did that. I was so pleased with the defense, they had great field position the entire fourth quarter and we kept blitzing them and they knew we were coming and playing man coverage and we knew there was a lot of crossing and under routes and we made some really good plays on balls. We made some really good tackles in space and then did enough on offense. It's a really good defense, as you guys know, to rush for 131 yards, hard 131 yards, but in the fourth quarter, to be able to just to get a couple of drives, to get the field goal to go ahead and then really the drive to run the clock out. So pleased with our offensive line on that. As well as Adrian and then DJ Giddens. Deuce was out and then DJ is a load and he was fresh and it was fun to have him finish the game like he did. I think it's gonna give him a ton of confidence."
What Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I was falling the whole time I felt like going into the route I got knocked over and I was stumbling and I look up and he threw the ball and I caught a turn and got hit and stumbling again so I was making sure to stay up, really just trying to stay up because I knew once I got out because I didn't see nobody around me as I was falling that I was going to score on that. Just trying to stay up."
