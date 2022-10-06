ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada task force created to address increase in drug overdoses

By Justine Verastigue
 3 days ago
Nevada is forming a task force to address the latest increase in drug overdoses.

The Department of Health and Human Services says emergency room visits for suspected opiod-related overdoses increased by 66 percent from July to August.

The department also says it will be created in coordination with governor Sisolak's office and attorney general, Aaron Ford.

The Joint Advisory Task Force will:

  • Determine necessary action to reduce the risk of overdose in Nevada’s communities
  • Prepare responses for the State and local jurisdictions in the event an increase in overdoses occurs
  • Provide technical assistance, guidance, and resources to rapidly implement best practices to reduce risk for overdoses, enhance capacity to respond to events, and recover should such overdose events occur

The task force will determine action for reducing the risk of overdoses in Nevada. As well as provide assistance and resource to implement any best practices.

What should people know about overdose?

  • Know the signs: Small, constricted pupils; falling asleep or loss of consciousness; slow, shallow breathing; choking or gurgling sounds; pale blue, cold skin, limp body.
  • Overdose doesn’t have to be fatal: Administer Naloxone, call for medical help
  • Fentanyl is a lethal drug: Fentanyl is an inexpensive drug that is now pervasive in the national illicit drug supply. Fentanyl has been found in heroin, and stimulants, like meth and cocaine.
  • If someone is going to use, they should be testing their drugs: It is impossible to tell if fentanyl is in a drug just by looking at it.

