HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident

The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch

Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
