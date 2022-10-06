Read full article on original website
Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation
An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s team practice.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles
Sometimes in life, we benefit from the misfortune of others. It may feel wrong, but it’s also reality. The same holds true between NBA teams. Suppose you want a job. Surely, somebody else wants it too, right? Suppose you get it. Congratulations! How unfortunate for the other person. When...
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala addresses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident
The elder statesman of the Golden State Warriors is offering an interesting message about the team’s latest incident. Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during practice this week. You can read the details about their blow-up here. Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala took...
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
SB Nation
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday. In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face....
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
Yardbarker
The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents
The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
New York Knicks Star Has Bold Take On Draymond Green Situation
On Friday, New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted about the situation involving Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch
Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor
On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes. "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a...
NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News
Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
