Illinois State

State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget

(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Kownacki: Half of Illinois Family Relief checks have gone out so far

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Roughly half of the rebate checks from the Illinois Family Relief Plan have now been processed. State Department of Revenue Spokesperson Maura Kownacki says income and property tax rebates were already sent out, or are about to be distributed to about 3 million Illinois taxpayers. “The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter

With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over. While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.
CHICAGO, IL
Health
Nursing Homes
Health Services
Q985

These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck

Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year’s state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit

CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
SPRINGDALE, AR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes

(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
ILLINOIS STATE

