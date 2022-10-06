Read full article on original website
Illinois workers union challenging state’s decision to slash retiree health plan options
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state employees union, AFSCME Council 31, confirmed it filed a grievance challenging the state’s decision to slash retired state workers’ health insurance options to one. After 10 years of the state-administered benefits program, retirees will go from having two or three choices in each county to one for the state. […]
Aldi Recalls Falafels Sold in Illinois Over Concerns of E. Coli
Vegan falafel products sold at Aldi supermarkets in Illinois and 37 other states are under recall after they were linked to 20 cases of E. coli, the Food and Drug Administration said in a release Friday. The Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel foods produced by...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Boosters and Flu Shots, Number of Tests
Can you get your flu and COVID booster shots at the same time?. Experts offer up their advice for what to do as temperatures cool. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Health Experts Encouraging Boosters, Flu Shots Ahead of Winter. Will We See...
COVID update: Illinois reports 1,922 new cases, 11 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,922 new COVID cases and 11 new deaths Friday.
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
wmay.com
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
1470 WMBD
Kownacki: Half of Illinois Family Relief checks have gone out so far
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Roughly half of the rebate checks from the Illinois Family Relief Plan have now been processed. State Department of Revenue Spokesperson Maura Kownacki says income and property tax rebates were already sent out, or are about to be distributed to about 3 million Illinois taxpayers. “The...
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
Essence
Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois
The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
NBC Chicago
Is COVID Over? Chicago's Top Doctor Says She's Watching for One Thing This Winter
With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into its third winter and many mitigation measures no longer in place, it may start to feel like the pandemic is over. While health experts believe COVID-19 isn't nearly the threat it was at the start of the pandemic, vaccinations for both COVID and the flu are being encouraged as an uptick in both viruses is expected due to more activities moving indoors and the overall lack of mitigation measures.
Tax rebates 2022: Deadline for Illinois residents to claim check worth up to $700 in nine days
Illinois residents have only nine more days to file their taxes for the 2021 tax year to be eligible to receive tax rebates of up to $700 as part of state relief plans.
Average Illinois homeowner will pay double this winter as Nicor raises rates
(WTVO) — Expect to pay a lot more to heat your home this winter. Nicor Gas, which serves northern Illinois, says the average residential customer will pay more than $970 for heat over the winter months, nearly double the cost from a year ago. Nicor has increased the price of natural gas by 61 cents […]
Set thermostat to 68 degrees to avoid huge heating bill this winter, experts say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With temperatures Friday night dropping to the coldest they’ve been since April, the Citizen’s Utility Board is predicting that heating your home this winter could be the most expensive in a decade. Nicor Gas, which services most of northern Illinois, says the average customer will pay more than $970 in heating […]
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year’s state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
wlip.com
Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit
CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
abovethelaw.com
Other Shoe Drops As Bar Exam Cheating Confession Sparks Investigation
The post, purportedly by a UIC John Marshall graduate who previously failed twice and passed this time by abusing accommodations for ADHD, gives away a lot of identifiable information and the Board of Admissions is on the case!. “The Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar is aware of this...
Deadline Nears to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Income and property tax rebate checks that are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan began rolling out last month after receiving initial approval in April. While distribution of the rebates continues, there is still some time left for residents to fill out a form to find out if they're eligible.
Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes
(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
