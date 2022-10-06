ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ones to Watch: Kate Barton

By Emily Mercer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Emerging designer Kate Barton, on Thursday, is debuting her spring collection with the launch of her e-commerce platform. The New York -based designer, who graduated from The Savannah College of Art and Design in 2021 and received multiple awards and accolades, including Mittelmoda at Milan Fashion Week, CFDA’s Top Fashion Future Graduate and Red Dot Award, is aiming to advance “unique approaches to eveningwear” with her namesake label.

“Focusing on technology, sustainable solutions and shape testing to create an atmosphere that entices the exploration of form while still giving purpose and authenticity to an elegant garment. With this collection, I was inspired by the discovery of new forms through fabric engineering. I’m creating new materials and fabrics that can create 3D shapes without excess or layered fabric,” Barton told WWD, adding that incorporates techniques crafted for her thesis collection.

More from WWD
A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.

Barton’s spring collection is comprised of 15 modern, sculptural looks that incorporate her innovative geometric cutting and “minimal waste” draping techniques — said to be developed without the use of seams or darts — in exclusive engineered fabrications (Italian stretch satins and liquid blend organza with an eco-friendly fusible alternative made of more than 50 percent recycled content and eco-friendly cotton-based alternatives). Additionally, myriad looks — like a lightweight, floor-length strapless black number — incorporate magnetized, detachable mirrored ByProduct leather embellishments as well as thermoformed cuffs, watchband jewelry pieces and unique handbags (an extension of her first collection’s “Rose Bag,” in partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, with proceeds from every purchase given to the foundation).

A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.

To debut her voluminous, dimensional collection, Barton teamed up with celebrity stylist Tom Eerebout, model Pyper America Holder and photographer Marcus Cooper for spring’s look book.

“For me it was so interesting to see Kate adapt and grow during her design and collection making process this season. She always wanted to make everything completely perfect. Her experimentation and knowledge of fabrics and materials was very exciting for me to see happening in front of me and evolve after every meeting. She is a true force,” Eerebout told WWD.

A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.

Spring’s ready-to-wear offers intriguing dimensions with a lightweight feel and offers what Barton describes as a “modern approach to the corset” with power-mesh corset linings. Each garment (priced $1,900 to $3,600 for gowns; $75 to $500 for accessories and $350 to $990 for handbags) will be made-to-order and available for preorder through her website.

A look from Kate Barton spring 2023.
Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Brooke Shields on Celebrating Your Full Self

New beginnings are to Brooke Shields what impossible things are to Alice in Wonderland — on any given day, she’s dreamt up to six of them before breakfast. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW OK, not literally, but such is the premise behind the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s lifestyle platform, Beginning is Now, which promotes the idea of opportunity and positivity among women ages 40 and up, who are often met with the very opposite messaging.   “The minute I hit 40, I was...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Jaden Smith Wears Statement Headpiece for MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 Launch at Selfridges

Jaden Smith attended the launch of his MSFTSrep’s fall 2022 collection in London at Selfridges in a look from the latest release. The actor wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting at the Federal Reserve. He coordinated with a pleated skirt and light-wash denim jeans with images of cymatics on the legs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Paris Fashion Week: The Contemporary Market

From full-fledged fashion shows to cozy breakfasts, brands pulled influences from disparate eras as they presented their collections during Paris Fashion Week. Aigle For its debut on the official calendar, Aigle hosted a splashy show at the top of the Centre Pompidou on the final day of fashion week. It was a grandiose setting for the French outerwear brand as models paraded around the rooftop fountain to show off the oversize raincoats, puddle boots and padded jackets that are brand staples.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 It was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection

Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Art#Fashion Design#Milan Fashion Week#Cfda#Wwd Beaufille Rtw Spring#Natori Rtw Spring#Italian
WWD

Stephanie Morimoto’s Asutra Is Reimagining the Medicine Cabinet

Stephanie Morimoto, owner and chief executive officer of wellness brand Asutra, bought the company in 2018, when the brand was still in its relative infancy.  Her former work as a consultant at a top firm and tenure as vice president of regional development at a nonprofit led her to a point of extreme burnout, and ultimately served as a catalyst for her interest in self-care and wellness. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “I was working around the clock, traveling across...
YOGA
WWD

Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023

“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation

Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mila Kunis Means Business in Michael Kors Pin-striped Suit for ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

Mila Kunis appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday in a businesswear-inspired look. The actress appeared on Corden’s show in a pin-striped flannel scarf blazer and matching trousers from Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2022 line. She belted the asymmetric blazer at the waist with a statement belt. More from WWDPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style Evolution Kunis also wore a pair of pointy black pumps and accessorized with small jewelry accents, including rings, a pair of diamond earrings and a small gold chain with several diamonds. Her makeup included a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Spring 2023

Gabriele Colangelo is an early riser. He’s up at 6:30 a.m. to practice yoga, and always observes the sunrise and cloud movements then. “So this collection references the morning lights and colors of the sky,” said Colangelo, referring to his spring lineup, which marked the first time he presented in Paris, rather than show in Milan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Doja Cat Goes Sheer in Draped Bodycon Gown and Hidden Heels at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 Show

Doja Cat took a page from Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook — with her own comfy spin — at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show. The Grammy Award-winning singer arrived for the show in Villepinte during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she slipped on a black ribbed gown by Balenciaga, featuring a bodycon fit with a draped texture, off-the-shoulder bodice and long stretched train. Long sleeves, a chunky silver chain necklace and layered silver earrings — plus eye makeup made to look like a bruise — completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss Me More” singer’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy