2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants
(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Visiting the owner – and specter? – of Lynnie Ques Bar & Grill
LANSING, Ill. (October 7, 2022) – Lynnie Ques is one of Lansing’s many unique eateries, allowing customers to eat smoked barbecue while overlooking the Lansing Municipal Airport. Josh and Melanie stop in to talk with Lynnie, the owner, and learn about her business, her food, and the unseen guest that haunts her halls:
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’
LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school searching for missing Macaw last seen in Country Club Hills
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - A suburban high school is asking for the public's help in locating a beloved class pet. Blue the Macaw went missing over the weekend after going home with a student. Blue has been part of the ZooBot class at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for almost 20 years. There...
If you want to see something really scary, head to Oak Lawn
The Midnight Terror Haunted House is the stuff of nightmares. They have been nominated again for one of the top ten haunted houses in the country by USA Today. Tim McGill took a tour on Good Day Chicago.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
