Valparaiso, IN

Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants

(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
LA PORTE, IN
Video: Visiting the owner – and specter? – of Lynnie Ques Bar & Grill

LANSING, Ill. (October 7, 2022) – Lynnie Ques is one of Lansing’s many unique eateries, allowing customers to eat smoked barbecue while overlooking the Lansing Municipal Airport. Josh and Melanie stop in to talk with Lynnie, the owner, and learn about her business, her food, and the unseen guest that haunts her halls:
LANSING, IL
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Indiana State
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Man Punched Puppy In Lincoln Park, Hurled It Across The Street, Video Shows: ‘He Threw The Dog Like A Javelin’

LINCOLN PARK — Neighbors are trying to track down a man who battered a puppy in front of them in broad daylight on a busy street, an attack that also was caught on video. The attack happened around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, police said. Surveillance video from a nearby building shows a man screeching his van to halt, grabbing a puppy out the trunk by the neck and hurling it across the street.
CHICAGO, IL
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ

Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing  Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
CHICAGO, IL
Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.
EVANSTON, IL

