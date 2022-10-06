Read full article on original website
Related
Fontana Herald News
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
foxla.com
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for the murder of a longtime OC Register editor. In July of 2020, during a street race, Louie Robert Villa, 31, crashed into a pickup truck being driven by OC Register editor Gene Harbrecht.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
Teen in Tesla Intentionally Rams Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A teen in a Tesla intentionally rammed a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle at Canyon High School and was quickly apprehended by another patrol unit in Canyon Country after a short pursuit, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
South Pasadena News
Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena
A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Repeat DUI driver faces life imprisonment for Santa Ana street racing death
A repeat DUI driver who killed a man while street racing in Santa Ana in 2020 has been found guilty and faces up to life in prison. The driver, Louie Robert Villa, 31, of Santa Ana, is charged with killing 67-year-old Gene Harbrecht, a longtime Orange County Register editor and Santa Ana resident. Villa was […]
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
Highland Park liquor store worker dies after he's attacked with scooter while trying to stop robbery
A Highland Park liquor store worker was hit in the head with a scooter and later died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer, police said.
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
foxla.com
17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
foxla.com
California liquor store clerk dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a liquor store clerk, who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just...
Authorities identify missing diver found near Santa Catalina Island
A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
SoCal man sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2-month smash-and-grab robbery spree
A 22-year-old from San Bernardino County was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree targeting cellphone stores across Southern California, the Department of Justice announced.
newsantaana.com
Suspect nicknamed Dung Body pleads guilty to running illegal casinos in Santa Ana and bribing a police officer
SANTA ANA, California – A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed today in federal court.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
Comments / 0