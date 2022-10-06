ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendora, CA

Fontana Herald News

Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
South Pasadena News

Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena

A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

17-year-old baseball player dies of fentanyl poisoning in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES - Classmates are mourning the death of a promising Woodland Hills student-athlete, who died of fentanyl poisoning last week. El Camino Charter High School baseball player Cade Kitchen is being remembered as a kind, easygoing 17-year-old who was dedicated to his team. Even students that didn’t know him personally are devastated by the news, and cannot believe that the fentanyl crisis hit their community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
MONROVIA, CA

