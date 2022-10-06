ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book Spotlights Sarah Moon’s Work With Dior

By Joelle Diderich
"Sans atout" Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior coatdress, fall 2017. Sarah Moon/Courtesy of Dior

BLURRED LINES: Dior is celebrating its relationship with photographer Sarah Moon with a three-volume box set filled with her mysterious, blurred images evoking the language of dreams.

Moon has shot designs not only by current artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri but also archival creations from founder Christian Dior and his successors Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano and Raf Simons.

Some photographs are drawn from Moon’s editorials for the Dior in-house magazine. Others were created especially for the book, and shot at the Fondation Le Corbusier or at Dior’s archives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ci13_0iNxsHrQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7ANC_0iNxsHrQ00

“Revealing the body while dressing it is probably what attracted me,” Moon said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDfq4_0iNxsHrQ00
“Miss Dior” Christian Dior afternoon dress, spring 1949. Sarah Moon/Courtesy of Dior

Since joining the French fashion house in 2016, Chiuri has made it a rule to work with female photographers. Moon is known for her Polaroids and subtle images around the themes of the evanescence of beauty, ambiguity and the passage of time.

“It is via her images that I discovered fashion during my studies. They came to the surface again when I arrived at Dior and started looking for new interpretations of femininity in fashion design,” Chiuri said.

“Sarah Moon’s signature resides in her capacity to give form to unconscious movements and retrospective intuition and in her aptitude to image indescribable ambiences. For all these reasons her vision was perfect for transcribing the story told by my creative process for the Dior collections: that of a woman anchored in her epoch, drawing her strength by listening to her emotions,” she added.

“Dior by Sarah Moon” will be published by Delpire & Co., the publishing house founded by Moon’s late partner Robert Delpire, on Nov. 3 in Europe and in January 2023 overseas, priced 120 euros, or $150.

The first volume consists of a series of black-and-white compositions featuring model Andrea Gutiérrez wearing Dior’s original designs from 1947 to 1957. Delving into color, the second book is dedicated to the archives and features a text by curator and fashion historian Olivier Saillard. The third focuses on Moon’s work with Chiuri over the last six years.

