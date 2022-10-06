Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Travis Barker Helped Her ‘Love’ Her ‘Thicker Body’

Kourtney Kardashian let The Kardashians cameras in during her photoshoot with Bustle on the Oct. 6 episode of the show. While getting ready for the shoot with her assistant, stylist and glam team, Kourtney opened up about her weight and body image. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically” Kourtney admitted. “I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan…then it is.”

Travis Barker is part of the reason that Kourtney has been able to embrace the changes in her body so positively. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,'” Kourtney revealed. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine.’ He’s like, ‘You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ Now I’m so into it!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022. (Shutterstock)

In a confessional, Kourtney gushed over how important it’s been for her to have such a supportive partner. “He’s always complimenting me no matter what and it has just helped me to really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I love the changes now,” Kourtney explained. She also raved over being “so into” her “thicker body,” and said she “cringes” when looking at photos of herself when she was skinnier.

Kourtney Kardashian in 2017. (Shutterstock)

“When I was super skinny, it’s like a time tha I was super anxious,” Kourtney said. “Not about eating or or staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships. I used to always say that when I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.” Before Travis, Kourtney dated Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima.

The reality star explained that she isn’t bothered by the number on the scale anymore. “I used to be, like 95 pounds, then 105 became my new normal weight,” Kourtney shared. “I’m 115 now. I used to be SO stuck on the number.” She also said that she “loves being curvier” because it’s allowed her to “channel that queen energy and embrace the woman [she is].”

After years of friendship, Kourtney and Travis started dating in Oct. 2020 and got engaged one year later. They tied the knot in May 2022 with a lavish Italian wedding.