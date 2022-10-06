ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Travis Barker Helped Her ‘Love’ Her ‘Thicker Body’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian let The Kardashians cameras in during her photoshoot with Bustle on the Oct. 6 episode of the show. While getting ready for the shoot with her assistant, stylist and glam team, Kourtney opened up about her weight and body image. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically” Kourtney admitted. “I think it’s taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan…then it is.”

Travis Barker is part of the reason that Kourtney has been able to embrace the changes in her body so positively. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,'” Kourtney revealed. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine.’ He’s like, ‘You’re so fine. You’ve never been better.’ Now I’m so into it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXT7W_0iNxs4TE00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022. (Shutterstock)

In a confessional, Kourtney gushed over how important it’s been for her to have such a supportive partner. “He’s always complimenting me no matter what and it has just helped me to really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I love the changes now,” Kourtney explained. She also raved over being “so into” her “thicker body,” and said she “cringes” when looking at photos of herself when she was skinnier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivwbC_0iNxs4TE00
Kourtney Kardashian in 2017. (Shutterstock)

“When I was super skinny, it’s like a time tha I was super anxious,” Kourtney said. “Not about eating or or staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships. I used to always say that when I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy.” Before Travis, Kourtney dated Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima.

The reality star explained that she isn’t bothered by the number on the scale anymore. “I used to be, like 95 pounds, then 105 became my new normal weight,” Kourtney shared. “I’m 115 now. I used to be SO stuck on the number.” She also said that she “loves being curvier” because it’s allowed her to “channel that queen energy and embrace the woman [she is].”

After years of friendship, Kourtney and Travis started dating in Oct. 2020 and got engaged one year later. They tied the knot in May 2022 with a lavish Italian wedding.

Related
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
Cinemablend

Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It

The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

