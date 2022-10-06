Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Ironton, Terry move quickly to beat Hornets
The Ironton Fighting Tigers are quick workers. Ironton fell behind quickly to start the game, but quickly scored to take the lead and had 5 scoring possessions of 4 plays or less as they beat the Coal Grove Hornets 55-6 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. One player...
Flyers stun Class 3A power Cabell Midland
It was a David vs. Goliath type game. The St. Joseph Flyers with 44 students – 25 boys and 19 girls — were facing the West Virginia Class 3A No. 8-ranked Cabell Midland Knights with an enrollment of 1,821. David did it again, only this time he didn’t...
Redmen beat Gallipolis in stunning upset, 35-31
GALLIPOLIS — First, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Next, London Bridge came falling down. And now, it’s the Gallipolis Blue Devils. The Rock Hill Redmen pulled off the season’s biggest shocker on Friday as they knocked down the Blue Devils from the ranks of the unbeaten with a stunning 35-31 Ohio Valley Conference win.
Pointers use team work to beat Panthers
SOUTH POINT — Football is known as a team sport. Well, when it comes to winning football games, it takes a team effort. And total team effort is exactly what the South Point Pointers used as they blanked the Chesapeake Panthers 31-0 on Friday night at Alumni Stadium. The...
Dragons fall to Trojans in OVC, 34-0
PORTSMOUTH — When Peyton Jackson left the game, the Fairland Dragons’ offense must have went with him. The Dragons quarterback was 3-of-10 passing for 131 yards but did throw 2 interceptions in a 34-0 loss to the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. Jackson...
Janet Crank
Janet Crank, 73, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Harbor Health Care, Ironton. She was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late George E. and Mina Delawder Gilton. Janet is survived by her husband, Wayne Crank; two children, Carl “Lee” (Dianna) McKenzie,...
‘You’re on the air!’
EDITOR”S NOTE – This is the second in a four-part series, which will run each Saturday through October. To view the previous installment, click here. Ken Auble loved and trusted his announcers. He had an ear for talent and an intuition for potential. Scott Sims, aka “Johnny Dollar”...
Pumpkins on Vernon is today
Fall event features food, vendors, runs until 4 p.m. A popular fall vendor fair is returning to downtown Ironton. Pumpkins on Vernon is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. The event is being organized by Freeman and Denise Coleman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, both located on Vernon Street.
Bare pays tribute to fellow Appalachian Lynn
NASHVILLE — Lawrence County’s most famous son is paying tribute to his fellow country music legend from across the Ohio River. In a post to his Facebook page on Wednesday, Bobby Bare, a native of Pedro, referred to Loretta Lynn, a native of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, as “an old friend of mine for a long, long time.”
Granny’s to host Spooktacular
Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors. Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a...
Honoring workers
SOUTH POINT — Manufacturing companies and those who work there were celebrated at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The annual Manufacturing Day luncheon took place, with a tent set up and workers from the nearby Point Industrial Park and other companies treated for the day to a meal, a chance to win prizes and a guest speaker on economic development.
Tackling drug, mental health issues
At the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the main topic was working on mental health and drug issues that plague the community. The commissioners also took time to hear from Impact Prevention regarding the commission proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, as well as Oct. 1-31 as Substance Misuse Prevention Month.
Cincinnati man arrested on drug charges
PORTSMOUTH — A Cincinnati man was arrested on drug charges on Sunday in Portsmouth after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. According to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Coleman Hicks was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both first degree felonies, trafficking and possession of drugs, second, fourth and fifth degree felonies, and weapons under disability, a third degree felony.
DeWine attends GOP opening
The Lawrence County Republican Party opened their campaign headquarters at The Hills shopping center in Ironton on Thursday. State Rep. Jason Stephens, who also serves as county chair, said this is the first time in history that county-wide races have not been contested by the Democratic Party. The opening was attended by a statewide candidate, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine who is seeking re-election to a second term. DeWine stopped by The Tribune for an interview prior to the event. Look for that in Wednesday’s edition. (
EDITORIAL: Creating a bright future
In recent years, Ohio’s senior U.S. senator, Sherrod Brown, has become known for saying “it is time to bury the term ‘rust belt” when referring to Ohio and other states in the region. It is a sentiment everyone can get behind, and, with developments on the...
ODOT road report
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • The Oakley Collins Bridge will be closed 8 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for the annual inspection of the bridge structure as well as pavement repairs on the bridge deck. During the daily closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52, the Ashland Twin Bridges, and U.S. 23 in Kentucky.
