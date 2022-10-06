Read full article on original website
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
msn.com
Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference
As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Beware of the twindemic this winter: Dual Covid AND flu outbreak expected to hit as influenza cases begin to rise in southern states
Both Covid and flu could surge this winter causing a dreaded 'twindemic', experts fear — with some southern states already feeling the early stages of an influenza resurgence. The flu was largely wiped out over the past two years of the pandemic when lockdowns, working from home and the...
The Weather Channel
Four 'Contaminated' India-Made Paediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO Following the Deaths of 66 Children in West Africa
The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an alert for four "contaminated" India-made medicines, chiefly for paediatric use, identified in the west African nation of The Gambia and found to contain toxic and potentially fatal chemicals after the death of 66 children. WHO released a series of tweets, citing its...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
Do you need to wait to get a flu shot if you recently had COVID? Here’s what the experts say.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’ve recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), you’ll need to observe a short waiting period before receiving the flu vaccine, according to federal medical experts. Clinicians should defer flu vaccination for symptomatic patients with COVID-19 until these patients are no longer moderately...
foodsafetynews.com
More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Experts warn severe flu season is coming, urge vaccinations
For years, Jeri Stuart didn't get a flu shot. Now, the 54-year-old breast cancer survivor does not want to gamble with her health. She got her flu shot last week. "My mother always hounded me to get them done," she said. "I figured, you know what, let's just get everything that we can to ensure that I don't get sick." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging everyone 6 months and older to also get their flu shot. Public health officials are worried about a false sense of security after two milder flu seasons due to COVID precautions. Australia, which experiences winter...
