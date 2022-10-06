ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hahnville, LA

lafourchegazette.com

Local's last-second field goal powers Nicholls past Houston Christian

After 5 tough losses to start the season, the Nicholls football team finally got one. The Colonels beat Houston Christian 19-17 on Saturday night, earning their first win of the season on the road in Southland Conference play. The win didn't come without drama. The Colonels led 13-0 in the...
THIBODAUX, LA
Hahnville, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Hahnville, LA
Thibodaux, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history

Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Viral Olivia Dunne Photos

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - with over two million followers on Instagram alone. She recently celebrated her 20th birthday with a set of photos that went viral on social media. She continued her social media dominance with a post on Instagram late Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Watch: Entire plane sings Rocky Top as it lands in New Orleans

The Tennessee Vols are traveling to Louisiana this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers in a pivotal SEC matchup. Tennessee fans always travel well so it’s not shocking that many Big Orange faithful are heading down to the Bayou State for the game on Saturday. One Vols fan,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi

THIBODAUX –Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, pain management specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, 985-493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, 985-872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy.1, Raceland, 985-251-4250.
THIBODAUX, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend

Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30

During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

