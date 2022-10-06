Walt Smith. OMG. I know I led with him two weeks ago, but the hits just keep on coming. This week it's the release of the Texas Department of Transportation accident report from his April 8, 2021, DWI crash, showing that what he dismisses as a minor traffic accident in fact involved running a red light, coming out of a small street onto Lake Austin Boulevard in West Austin, and T-boning a delivery truck hard enough to turn it on its side. See that report here, and read more in our "Election Ticker." Plus there's a video of him urinating in public, outside a Wimberley bar, then wobbling to his car and driving away this past New Year's Eve, while the other DWI case was still pending. And yet, as a Republican in a district he helped controversially gerrymander last year, he's almost certain to be reelected to another four-year term. He doesn't even have a Democratic opponent.

