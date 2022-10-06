Read full article on original website
Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
dexerto.com
New Hellraiser Cenobite ‘The Weeper’ was nearly MUCH more disturbing
The new Hellraiser hits Hulu tomorrow, and on the eve of its release, the filmmakers have been discussing a sick Cenobite scene that didn’t make it into the movie. The new Hellraiser movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last week, from where we posted this early review. Following the screening,...
No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay
After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals
The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
Flohio: Out of Heart review – plays by her own rules
South London rapper Flohio is a curveball in the UK’s hip-hop scene. Her music is a mix of unconventional rhythms, electronic melodies and a high-speed flow that means she plays by her own rules. Her 2020 mixtape No Panic No Pain showed off her versatility and wordplay; her debut album Out of Heart attempts to do the same.
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Austin Chronicle
ACL Interview: Live Wire Genesis Owusu Talks New Band and Unboxable Sound
In April, leaving the Austin touchdown of Genesis Owusu’s first stateside tour, I sent my friend a text: “This is the greatest show I’ve ever seen.” Then I sent another to clarify. “Y’know … without instruments.”. Going in, the Ghana-born 24-year-old was somebody...
Nufer: Golden keys
Fifty years, half a century, fifty trips around the sun…all with the same person. My husband and I are celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary this month. You know…the golden one! Our first date seems just like yesterday. We have both aged, of course. But, the trick is that we have aged together.
Austin Chronicle
The Chicks Take on Their “Bad Reputation” at ACL Fest
In case there was any doubt, the Chicks’ politics are still front and center. Maybe it’s an all-too-understandable chip on the trio’s shoulders – as their very public thoughts about a certain former president from their home state got them banned from country radio in 2003, leading to what ultimately slowed a meteoric rise throughout the last gasps of the Nineties. They recovered, but never quite mounted the full-throated comeback to their early-career heights.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals how he tricked us into believing in monsters
For those of us who love their old-school horror, Werewolf by Night was a welcome throwback to classic B-movies. The brand-new Marvel Studios Special Presentation, which just landed on Disney Plus this past Friday, embraced the campy, over-the-top tone of its inspirations and influences. It offered a major treat for those MCU fans who have been patiently waiting for some horror content. Even better, the title character’s monster form wasn’t realized with CGI.
Hellraiser review: more show than tell in this horror reboot
The 2022 Hellraiser reboot is a psychological win with a worthy performance from Jamie Clayton as the iconic Pinhead.
Star Trek: Lower Decks and Discovery have ruined the original series for me
Sci-fi owes a lot to classic Star Trek, but some of it aged quite poorly, and the new shows only served to highlight that to us.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Ending Explained: Two Key Ways It Differs From Stephen King's Novella
Here's what you need to know about the ending of Mr. Harrigan's Phone!
William Shatner: My Trip to Space Filled Me With ‘Overwhelming Sadness’ (EXCLUSIVE)
In this exclusive excerpt from William Shatner’s new book, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” the “Star Trek” actor reflects on his voyage into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle on Oct. 13, 2021. Then 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest living person to travel into space, but as the actor and author details below, he was surprised by his own reaction to the experience. So, I went to space. Our group, consisting of me, tech mogul Glen de Vries, Blue Origin Vice President and former NASA International Space Station flight controller Audrey Powers,...
NYLON
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Paranormal With ‘Dead Hot,’ Her Spiritual Reality Movie
There’s something about former Disney Channel stars and a sudden pivot to ghost-hunting. Last year, Demi Lovato released Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a reality show meets docuseries on Peacock about her extra-terrestrial and ghost-hunting adventures. Now, Vanessa Hudgens is releasing a reality movie based on her spiritual witchcraft journey to Salem, Massachusetts, which is being described as The Craft meets The Simple Life.
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says There’s 1 Big Difference Between ‘Supernatural’ Prequel and Disney’s ‘Zombies’
Meg Donnelly compares her new role on 'The Winchesters' to her three Disney 'Zombies' movies. She's still dealing with creatures, but there's one difference.
Netflix goes old school with first ‘Blockbuster’ trailer
Randall Park stars in the new Netflix comedy series ‘Blockbuster’ about the very last remaining location to be open for the once retail video rental giant.
