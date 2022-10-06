ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Variety

Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
SALEM, MA
dexerto.com

New Hellraiser Cenobite ‘The Weeper’ was nearly MUCH more disturbing

The new Hellraiser hits Hulu tomorrow, and on the eve of its release, the filmmakers have been discussing a sick Cenobite scene that didn’t make it into the movie. The new Hellraiser movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last week, from where we posted this early review. Following the screening,...
MOVIES
AFP

No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay

After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming

A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals

The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Flohio: Out of Heart review – plays by her own rules

South London rapper Flohio is a curveball in the UK’s hip-hop scene. Her music is a mix of unconventional rhythms, electronic melodies and a high-speed flow that means she plays by her own rules. Her 2020 mixtape No Panic No Pain showed off her versatility and wordplay; her debut album Out of Heart attempts to do the same.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Polygon

Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
MOVIES
The Pueblo Chieftain

Nufer: Golden keys

Fifty years, half a century, fifty trips around the sun…all with the same person. My husband and I are celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary this month. You know…the golden one! Our first date seems just like yesterday. We have both aged, of course. But, the trick is that we have aged together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Austin Chronicle

The Chicks Take on Their “Bad Reputation” at ACL Fest

In case there was any doubt, the Chicks’ politics are still front and center. Maybe it’s an all-too-understandable chip on the trio’s shoulders – as their very public thoughts about a certain former president from their home state got them banned from country radio in 2003, leading to what ultimately slowed a meteoric rise throughout the last gasps of the Nineties. They recovered, but never quite mounted the full-throated comeback to their early-career heights.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Werewolf by Night’ director reveals how he tricked us into believing in monsters

For those of us who love their old-school horror, Werewolf by Night was a welcome throwback to classic B-movies. The brand-new Marvel Studios Special Presentation, which just landed on Disney Plus this past Friday, embraced the campy, over-the-top tone of its inspirations and influences. It offered a major treat for those MCU fans who have been patiently waiting for some horror content. Even better, the title character’s monster form wasn’t realized with CGI.
MOVIES
Variety

William Shatner: My Trip to Space Filled Me With ‘Overwhelming Sadness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In this exclusive excerpt from William Shatner’s new book, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” the “Star Trek” actor reflects on his voyage into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle on Oct. 13, 2021. Then 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest living person to travel into space, but as the actor and author details below, he was surprised by his own reaction to the experience. So, I went to space. Our group, consisting of me, tech mogul Glen de Vries, Blue Origin Vice President and former NASA International Space Station flight controller Audrey Powers,...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

