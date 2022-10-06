Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
The Most Memorable Moments of Friday’s ACL Fest
An ideally-overcast Friday opened Weekend One of ACL Fest. Here are the Chronicle music writers’ highlights from day one at Zilker Park. Perhaps, for me, the singular moment of ACL’s Friday was bearing witness to Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu leading the Tito’s tent in a hyped refrain of “Get the fuck out!” but Cassandra Jenkins’ whisper-sung vignettes brought me the most emotional comfort. A voicemail from jail presaged “American Spirits,” contrasting her life experiences with those of an incarcerated friend – exemplifying the Brooklyn songwriter’s charitable style: soft voice, sharp writing. Fronting a sax-inflected quartet with compositions leaving room for real-time introspection, Jenkins’ 30-minute set pulled largely from last year’s An Overview on Phenomenal Nature, though recent single “Pygmalion” rocked harder live than in-studio. Delivering lyrics with eyes closed, her lime eyeshadow sometimes gave the impression of glowing green corneas – fitting for superhuman empathy. Closer “Hard Drive,” a brilliant achievement of spoken scene writing, proved the exemplar of material you want to hear amidst the daytime sobriety of a music fest. – Kevin Curtin.
Austin Chronicle
Five Arts Events Beyond (but Near) ACL Fest
Who says we can’t be the other-than-live-music capital of the world, too?. Because maybe you don't want to fill every moment of your two weekends – or, especially, the days between – with glorious, body-rocking, soul-vibing music and outdoor celebration among a frenzied throng of humanity? We mean, here are five recommended diversions from all that happy hullaballoo, five local options for some different cultural enrichment and edification and even, yeah, downright fun.
Austin Chronicle
Eat Your Heart Out: A Three-Day Meal Plan for ACL Eats 2022
Another year, another Austin City Limits Music Festival in the Texas capital. While the weather patterns of the Lone Star State remain unpredictable (and annoyingly hot), anyone in the 512 can count on great music and even better food spread out across two October weekends. Situated on the edge of...
Austin Chronicle
ACL Interview: The Chicks’ Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer Talk Social Media, Hometown Feelings, and Plans for a Multigenerational Zilker Debut
The mystery of the missing Texas dates on the Chicks' 2022 tour found a happy resolution: headlining both Fridays at ACL Fest. Finally live-staging 2020 comeback Gaslighter, first record in 14 years and post-Dixie-drop, the Texas trio makes a long-awaited hometown return. A quick Zoom found Emily Strayer home in San Antonio, Martie Maguire visiting her twin daughters in Burbank on late-morning Pacific time (“I just got here. I let them sleep in, and I’m gonna take him to dinner tonight.”), and lead singer Natalie Maines out with a scheduling conflict.
Austin Chronicle
Hyperreal Film Club Brings a Gender-Bending Classic to the Grounds of the Elisabet Ney Museum
The historic home of German American sculptor Elisabet Ney is hosting a unique film event this Saturday, Oct. 8, in collaboration with one of Austin’s premier social film groups, Hyperreal Film Club: an evening of food, music, and a screening of 1992’s gender-bending period epic Orlando. Costumes encouraged!
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: Drunkenness, Affordability, and the Big Lie
Walt Smith. OMG. I know I led with him two weeks ago, but the hits just keep on coming. This week it's the release of the Texas Department of Transportation accident report from his April 8, 2021, DWI crash, showing that what he dismisses as a minor traffic accident in fact involved running a red light, coming out of a small street onto Lake Austin Boulevard in West Austin, and T-boning a delivery truck hard enough to turn it on its side. See that report here, and read more in our "Election Ticker." Plus there's a video of him urinating in public, outside a Wimberley bar, then wobbling to his car and driving away this past New Year's Eve, while the other DWI case was still pending. And yet, as a Republican in a district he helped controversially gerrymander last year, he's almost certain to be reelected to another four-year term. He doesn't even have a Democratic opponent.
Austin Chronicle
Police Oversight Chief Makes Her Leave Permanent
Farah Muscadin, director of the city's Office of Police Oversight, has officially resigned, after more than five years as City Hall's point person fielding complaints against Austin police. According to a memo to Council from City Manager Spencer Cronk, Muscadin is focused on her growing family while also caring for elderly parents out of state. She's been on maternity leave since the beginning of 2022, and activists have speculated she planned to leave the position for good.
