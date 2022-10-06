ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers add new shows to Australian tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have added two new shows to their already massive Australian tour due to overwhelming demand. The iconic rockers will now play a second show at Sydney’s Accord Stadium on February 4th, followed by an additional show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 9th (see full dates below).
MUSIC
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Terry Mansfield

All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)

Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hot Peppers#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Acl Fest#The Los Angelenos#Zilker#Southern Californian#Fleetwood Mac#Rhcp#Mother S Milk#Californication
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy