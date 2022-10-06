Read full article on original website
How the debunked conspiracy film '2000 Mules' became Texas Republican orthodoxy
"How the debunked conspiracy film "2000 Mules" became Texas Republican orthodoxy"
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."
The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
🗳 Your 2022 Texas Voter Guide
This midterm election year will bring people to the polls one last time for the November General Election where voters will decide who will represent them in county, state and national political seats. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats...
Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott 'refuses' to debate with a live audience
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals to students, teachers and education activists, O’Rourke — the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate — has repeatedly promised to do away with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness if he’s elected governor in November. O’Rourke considers the standardized tests a waste of valuable teaching time and a drain on state education funds, a claim that many education advocates have made for years.
WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
Activists to gather for 'Snatch 'Em by the VOTE' rally in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Women's March ATX organizers and other activists will gather Saturday morning for a rally meant to send a message to political leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C. The "Snatch 'Em by the VOTE!" rally will be held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on...
Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues
Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
Political consultant convicted of coercion in 2020 Texas House race, Harris Co. DA says
When the charges first emerged in 2020, Democratic consultant Damien Jones' attorney called them "fraudulent and laughable."
The Common Law
One of my neighbors has a large Rottweiler. When the neighbor walked past me on the sidewalk, the dog lunged aggressively and tried to bite me. The owner had the dog on a leash and was able to pull him back right before he bit me. I've seen the same dog act aggressively to other people and dogs for no reason. I walk my kids through the neighborhood all the time and I'm worried this dog could attack them. I'm worried it's only a matter of time before this dog attacks someone. Is there anything I can do to try to prevent this (other than talking with the owner which hasn't worked)?
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood and pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
NYC declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from Texas and other southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."
All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Operation Lone Star troops could owe feds tax money thanks to state’s payroll error
This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military.
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
