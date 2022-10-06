ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KSAT 12

🗳 Your 2022 Texas Voter Guide

This midterm election year will bring people to the polls one last time for the November General Election where voters will decide who will represent them in county, state and national political seats. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate seats...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.

Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals to students, teachers and education activists, O’Rourke — the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate — has repeatedly promised to do away with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness if he’s elected governor in November. O’Rourke considers the standardized tests a waste of valuable teaching time and a drain on state education funds, a claim that many education advocates have made for years.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
MCALLEN, TX
kut.org

Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues

Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Texas Attorney General#Texas Senate#Impeachment#Fbi#Mercedes Benz
Austin Chronicle

The Common Law

One of my neighbors has a large Rottweiler. When the neighbor walked past me on the sidewalk, the dog lunged aggressively and tried to bite me. The owner had the dog on a leash and was able to pull him back right before he bit me. I've seen the same dog act aggressively to other people and dogs for no reason. I walk my kids through the neighborhood all the time and I'm worried this dog could attack them. I'm worried it's only a matter of time before this dog attacks someone. Is there anything I can do to try to prevent this (other than talking with the owner which hasn't worked)?
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy