ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Views from the anchor desk: hope is dangerous as an NFL fan

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNCPh_0iNxqyIt00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Regardless of which team you choose to root for, fans across the NFL can be best described as passionate, enthusiastic, devoted and, most of all, loyal. However, there is another common trait or feeling most NFL fans share at the beginning of a season: hope.

Let me first say this, on its surface, the commitment NFL fans have to their teams despite having no control over the outcome is ludicrous. We’re all crazy for putting ourselves, our spouses who marry into our team’s fraternity, and even our children who are born into it, through the rollercoaster of emotions over 18 weeks in the fall. I guess that’s also the fun of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5Qhz_0iNxqyIt00
My brother and I ready for a Broncos game in September, 1994

As most people know by now, I am a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. I grew up in Denver and have attended games at Mile High Stadium (I don’t know what name they’re using for that building now, but it’ll always be Mile High Stadium in my book) since I was 3-years-old. I was 9-years-old when they won their first Super Bowl in 1997, lucky enough to have been born before all their Super Bowl losses with John Elway at quarterback… that is before winning back-to-back Super Bowls in ‘97 and ‘98.

As a football fan, I’m realistic about my team, but still I bleed orange and blue to a fault, especially when there’s hope involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZEWF_0iNxqyIt00
Behind enemy lines at AT&T Stadium in 2021

Following the Broncos’ latest Super Bowl win and the retirement of Peyton Manning six years ago, Denver’s football team fell on hard times with just one winning-season and too many different starting quarterbacks during that span. I rooted for them to win every week, but realistically, I was never let down when they lost because I didn’t have much hope to begin with (if you’re a Lions fan, you know what I’m talking about).

Insert a quarterback like Russell Wilson (and Ciara) into the picture in Denver (as much as I hated the pain he caused me in the Broncos’ Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks in 2014), and back comes the hope. To be honest, I forgot what it feels like to actually care about the outcome of football games. It’s refreshing, exciting and fun, but also stressful, frustrating and miserable, all at the same time. I sit on the edge of my seat with every play, which is a lot of fun in a win, but no fun in a loss.

Now, hope and expectations aren’t the same thing. I don’t expect the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this year. I came into the season hopeful they would, but realistically, I think it’ll take some time for Wilson to build chemistry with his new team. However, I certainly didn’t expect them to be 2-2 through the first four games of the season with one of the worst offenses in the league to this point (and Denver has had some pretty bad offenses over the course of the last six years).

So, following Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas, I’m left wondering if I was wrong to bring hope into the Broncos 2022 season. I guess I’m hopeful they’ll get it figured out soon (how about this week vs. Colts where yours truly will be in the stands), otherwise I’ve just fallen on false hope, which is the only thing more dangerous than hope itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ge0lx_0iNxqyIt00
Myself and Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater at Broncos training camp in 1998
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKy3u_0iNxqyIt00
I loved collecting autographs at training camp and Shannon Sharpe was the man
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxoRg_0iNxqyIt00
My favorite Broncos player of all-time: Rod Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtDTX_0iNxqyIt00
My uncle, grandfather and Broncos legend Billy Thompson at training camp

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to news@ktsm.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Texas colleges with the most active NFL players

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows that the state of Texas is still king when it comes to producing NFL talent. More than 1 in every 12 active players in the NFL (a total of 211) went to a college in Texas, including four players who called UTEP home. The report, compiled […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mickey’s Keys to beating the Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA (SILVER STAR NATION) – When the Dallas Cowboys take the field at So-Fi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, it will most likely be the biggest test the team has faced since backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over for the injured Dak Prescott in week one of the 2022 […]
DALLAS, TX
KTSM

Trio attempts to steal iPhone cases at Walmart, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three women were arrested Wednesday in Brownsville after attempting to give their iPhone cases a free makeover at Walmart, according to police. Victoria Renee Garcia, 18; Aurora Alondra Ambriz, 19; and Paulina Marisol Hernandez, 20; were accused of looking through iPhone covers in the electronics department of the Walmart on Boca […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week seven after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Montwood 20 F Clint 0 F Eastlake 48 F Fort Stockton 41 F Carlsbad 33 F Coronado 31 […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Texas State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
KTSM

15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD investigates suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

D.A.’s office accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case. Thursday morning a court filing signed by attorney Justin Underwood, appointed to […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 7, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: Two more arrested in connection to McAllen shooting; victim dies

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested two women in connection to a deadly downtown McAllen shooting, pushing the total amount of arrests to seven. Viviana Gomez, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 22, were arrested on Thursday, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated. The victim of the shooting, 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna, was […]
MCALLEN, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Broncos#Seahawks#American Football#At T Stadium
KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Family and football take center stage for Wallerstedts at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family and football always seem to go hand-in-hand and at UTEP, that’s especially true. The Miners have five sets of brothers on the roster and a pair of father/son duos. One of those duos is head coach Dana Dimel and his son, graduate assistant Winston; the other is associate head […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
KTSM

LISTEN: Audios of Walmart victim’s family and alleged representative of D.A. Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM obtained three audio recordings along with transcripts translated into English of conversations between the Hoffmann family and Roger Rodriguez, municipal judge in Village of Vinton, who, according to court filing by Hoffmann’s attorney, presented himself as District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s representative. As reported on Thursday, attorney Justin Underwood, representing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization

Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level.  The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy