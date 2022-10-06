Mount Juliet took the field in one of the most electric entrances I’ve seen this season, that you can watch below. Their offense received the ball to start the game looking to keep that energy going. They came up just short when a Bears receiver dropped a 35-yard touchdown pass. This resulted in a punt, giving Anthony Crowell and The Blue Devils a chance to take an early lead on the road. While they were not able to capitalize on the early opportunity, their defense gave them another shot by forcing and recovering a Mount Juliet fumble on the Lebanon 40-yard line. Penalties would back them into a first and 34 hole which would turn into a third and 34. Lebanon could not overcome the massive down and distance and punted back to The Bears, who then punted back to Lebanon. At the end of the first quarter we were still tied up at 0-0. Whoever managed to score first in this one would instantly get a jolt of not only energy, but all the momentum in the game.

LEBANON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO