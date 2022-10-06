Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Caledonia blows out Tishomingo County on the road
IUKA — Caledonia came out and took care of business against Tishomingo County on Friday night, shutting out the Braves, 43-0. The Cavaliers (2-5) had great success and consistency on both sides of the ball, scoring early and often to put the game out of reach. Caledonia’s next game...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon Blue Devils vs Mount Juliet Golden Bears Game Recap
Mount Juliet took the field in one of the most electric entrances I’ve seen this season, that you can watch below. Their offense received the ball to start the game looking to keep that energy going. They came up just short when a Bears receiver dropped a 35-yard touchdown pass. This resulted in a punt, giving Anthony Crowell and The Blue Devils a chance to take an early lead on the road. While they were not able to capitalize on the early opportunity, their defense gave them another shot by forcing and recovering a Mount Juliet fumble on the Lebanon 40-yard line. Penalties would back them into a first and 34 hole which would turn into a third and 34. Lebanon could not overcome the massive down and distance and punted back to The Bears, who then punted back to Lebanon. At the end of the first quarter we were still tied up at 0-0. Whoever managed to score first in this one would instantly get a jolt of not only energy, but all the momentum in the game.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton football faces unique offense in Hogan Prep
Tolton football coach Michael Engew sees Hogan Prep Academy as Tolton’s toughest opponent on the regular season schedule. Last year, the Rams defeated the Trailblazers 44-8 in Columbia. It was Tolton’s worse loss of the 2021 season. The Trailblazers struggled in two phases of the game in last year’s defeat that they are going to have to focus on in order to come out with their last road victory of the regular season. The first: defense.
Elk Grove Citizen
Herd rushing attack swarms Huskies; Pride, Cardinals win big
Sheldon scores first at 8:55 1Q, Jesiah Machado to Scott Nixon, 18 yards. Missed PAT. Herd responds with a Wayshawn Parker 5-yard rushing TD and the PAT kick was blocked. Huskies fumble the kickoff, Herd ball. Mason Vazquez scores from a yard out. After the extra point, Elk Grove 13, Sheldon 6 1:36 1Q.
Meadowbrook claims MVL small school title with win over New Lexington
BYESVILLE −On paper, Thursday's Muskingum Valley League volleyball match with Meadowbrook welcoming New Lexington inside the Colt Corral appeared to be anybody's to take. With the visiting Lady Panthers entering the night at 16-3 overall and 11-2 in MVL play, the Lady Colts stood perfect in the MVL at 13-0 and 16-2 overall. But...
