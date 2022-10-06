Latest Computer Vision Research Proposes SLaK (Sparse Large Kernel Network), a Pure Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Architecture based on Dynamic Sparsity Equipped with an Unprecedented Kernel Size of 51×51

Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research Proposes FP8 Binary Interchange Format: A Natural Progression For Accelerating Deep Learning Training Inference
To meet the increasing computing needs of neural networks, AI processing requires full-stack innovation across hardware and software platforms. Using lower precision number formats to increase computational efficiency, decrease memory utilization, and optimize for interconnect bandwidth is a crucial area to drive efficiency. Researchers think that having a standard interchange...
marktechpost.com
Deepmind Introduces ‘AlphaTensor,’ An Artificial Intelligence (AI) System For Discovering Novel, Efficient And Exact Algorithms For Matrix Multiplication
Improving the efficiency of algorithms for fundamental computations is a crucial task nowadays as it influences the overall pace of a large number of computations that might have a significant impact. One such simple task is matrix multiplication, which can be found in systems like neural networks and scientific computing routines. Machine learning has the potential to go beyond human intuition and beat the most exemplary human-designed algorithms currently available. However, due to the vast number of possible algorithms, this process of automated algorithm discovery is complicated. DeepMind recently made a breakthrough discovery by developing AplhaTensor, the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) system for developing new, effective, and indubitably correct algorithms for essential operations like matrix multiplication. Their approach answers a mathematical puzzle that has been open for over 50 years: how to multiply two matrices as quickly as possible.
marktechpost.com
Latest RZ/V2MA Microprocessor From Renesas Features Acceleration Engines For OpenCV And Deep Learning
Renesas Electronics Corporation offers complete semiconductor solutions enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices to improve people’s work and life. These solutions are based on trusted embedded design innovation. Renesas, a market leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC technologies, offers complete solutions for various automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that contribute to the creation of an unbounded future.
marktechpost.com
A New Study by Google and DeepMind Introduces Geometric Complexity (GC) for Neural Network Analysis and Understanding of Deep Learning Models
Understanding how regularisation affects the properties of the learned solution is a blooming research topic. This is a particularly crucial component of deep learning. Whether we include it explicitly as a penalty term in a loss function or implicitly through the choice of hyperparameters, model architecture, or initialization, regularisation can take many shapes. In practice, regularisation is routinely used to control model complexity, putting pressure on a model to identify simple solutions rather than complicated answers, even though these forms are not often intended to be analytically tractable.
marktechpost.com
MIT And IBM Researchers Present A New Technique That Enables Machine Learning Models To Continually Learn From New Data On Intelligent Edge Devices Using Only 256KB Of Memory
Studies have shown that it is possible to adjust the pre-trained model for newly collected sensory data after deployment for on-device training. The model can learn to improve its predictions over time, learn new skills and adapt to new users by training and adapting locally at the edge. Protecting users’ privacy when dealing with sensitive data is another benefit of bringing training closer to the sensors.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Control Engineering
Instrumentation devices are joining the digitalization revolution
Digitalization measurement and analytics technologies are helping to reduce the amount of feet required on the ground. There are more connected devices than ever in the instrumentation world, which can help provide more information than ever. It also leads to potential cybersecurity issues. Maintenance costs also are reduced, as smaller,...
techeblog.com
Google Dream Fields AI Can Transform Text Into High-Definition Videos
Google and UC Berkley researchers have developed an AI-powered neural rendering network capable of synthesizing 3D objects from text. Called Dream Fields, this AI model generates the geometry and color of a wide range of objects without 3D supervision. Previous methods only generated objects from a handful of categories, such as ShapeNet, but Dream Fields guides generation with image-text models pre-trained on large datasets of captioned images from the web.
Nature.com
Designing all-pay auctions using deep learning and multi-agent simulation
We propose a multi-agent learning approach for designing crowdsourcing contests and All-Pay auctions. Prizes in contests incentivise contestants to expend effort on their entries, with different prize allocations resulting in different incentives and bidding behaviors. In contrast to auctions designed manually by economists, our method searches the possible design space using a simulation of the multi-agent learning process, and can thus handle settings where a game-theoretic equilibrium analysis is not tractable. Our method simulates agent learning in contests and evaluates the utility of the resulting outcome for the auctioneer. Given a large contest design space, we assess through simulation many possible contest designs within the space, and fit a neural network to predict outcomes for previously untested contest designs. Finally, we apply mirror ascent to optimize the design so as to achieve more desirable outcomes. Our empirical analysis shows our approach closely matches the optimal outcomes in settings where the equilibrium is known, and can produce high quality designs in settings where the equilibrium strategies are not solvable analytically.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces Frame Interpolation for Large Motion (FILM): A New Neural Network Architecture To Create High-Quality Slow-Motion Videos From Near-Duplicate Photos
Many studies are increasingly focusing on frame interpolation, which synthesizes intermediate pictures between a pair of input frames. The refresh rate can be increased, or slow-motion videos can be created using temporal up-sampling. There’s been a new application popping up recently. Due to the ease with which digital photography, individuals...
SpaceX studies extending the life of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
NASA and SpaceX recently announced that they had signed a Space Act Agreement to study the possibility of reboosting and even servicing the Hubble Space Telescope with the Crew Dragon. It’s welcomed news for those who care about space exploration and science. Hubble has returned an incredible amount of scientific data, not to mention beautiful images, in the over 30 years it has scanned the heavens.
Nature.com
A multi-camera and multimodal dataset for posture and gait analysis
Monitoring gait and posture while using assisting robotic devices is relevant to attain effective assistance and assess the user's progression throughout time. This work presents a multi-camera, multimodal, and detailed dataset involving 14 healthy participants walking with a wheeled robotic walker equipped with a pair of affordable cameras. Depth data were acquired at 30 fps and synchronized with inertial data from Xsens MTw Awinda sensors and kinematic data from the segments of the Xsens biomechanical model, acquired at 60"‰Hz. Participants walked with the robotic walker at 3 different gait speeds, across 3 different walking scenarios/paths at 3 different locations. In total, this dataset provides approximately 92"‰minutes of total recording time, which corresponds to nearly 166.000 samples of synchronized data. This dataset may contribute to the scientific research by allowing the development and evaluation of: (i) vision-based pose estimation algorithms, exploring classic or deep learning approaches; (ii) human detection and tracking algorithms; (iii) movement forecasting; and (iv) biomechanical analysis of gait/posture when using a rehabilitation device.
daystech.org
Baidu Proposes ERNIE-VIL 2.0, a Multi-View Contrastive Learning Framework That Aims To Acquire A More Robust Cross-Modal Representation By Concurrently Building Intra-Modal And Inter-Modal Correlations Between Distinct Views
Vision-Language Pre-training (VLP) fashions have made important progress on a number of cross-modal duties, resembling Visual Question Answering (VQA) and cross-modal retrieval, throughout the earlier two years. The majority of prior efforts based mostly on cross-modal transformer encoders think about constructing a number of proxy pre-training duties (e.g., Masked Language Modeling (MLM) and Masked Region Modeling (MRM)) to study joint cross-modal illustration. On the opposite hand, cross-modal consideration layers within the encoder try and fuse completely different token-level visible/textual traits to grasp the joint illustration with large interactions, leading to excessive computing prices for real-world methods resembling the web cross-modal retrieval system.
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Text to Image Generators
An AI image generator is a tool that makes it feasible to generate images from text. Artificial intelligence is used to decipher text and provide a corresponding picture. Based on your description, an AI picture generator will create a unique image. Save the image and utilize it as you see...
Biology Inspires a New Kind of Water-Based Circuit That Could Transform Computing
The future of neural network computing could be a little soggier than we were expecting. A team of physicists has successfully developed an ionic circuit – a processor based on the movements of charged atoms and molecules in an aqueous solution, rather than electrons in a solid semiconductor. Since...
marktechpost.com
Top Tools for Machine Learning (ML) Experiment Tracking and Management
One thing is getting good results from a single model-training run when working on a machine learning project. It’s another thing to keep your machine learning trials well-organized and to have a method for drawing reliable conclusions from them. Experiment tracking provides the solution to these problems. Experiment tracking...
satnews.com
Hyperspectral imaging for smallsats is the goal of Exobotics + Simera Sense collaboration
Exobotics and Simera Sense are collaborating to engineer and integrate a hyperspectral imager into one of their smallsat platforms that is scheduled to be launched into LEO later this year. The hyperspectral imager will perform high resolution imaging, at less than 5 meters per pixel in the 450 to 900...
scitechdaily.com
Generating New Materials by Mimicking Fundamental Rules Hidden in Nature’s Growth Patterns
Inspired by the way termites build their nests, scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) developed a framework to design new materials that mimic the fundamental rules hidden in nature’s growth patterns. The researchers demonstrated that by using these rules, it is possible to create materials designed with specific programmable properties.
DeepMind AI can multiply quicker than ever imagined, beating a previous record
What if there was a way to improve and speed up computation by 20 percent? Engineers have created a quicker way in computing that can perform matrix multiplication, therefore speeding up the process for completing computing tasks. The research was presented in the journal Nature. Fast and accurate computation. The...
