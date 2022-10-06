Steelers WR Steven Sims says he's returning kicks on Sunday

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, the plan was to solidify the return game. Ray-Ray McCloud was moving on and there was a need. But after multiple fumbles, head coach Mike Tomlin has decided to make a change.

According to wide receiver Steven Sims, he will be handling the return duties on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills instead of Olszewski. Sims looked good in the preseason but has been inactive for all games this season. Sims is from the University of Kansas and has been in the league since 2019. For his career, he has 61 receptions and should have an impact as the team’s fourth wide receiver as well. Activating Sims likely means Olszewski will be inactive on Sunday to make room on the gameday roster.