Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8
A fundraiser for the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department will be held Sunday at the Deanville Fire Department complex, 6298 F.M. 111 in Deanville. The event starts at 7 a.m. with barbecue for sale. A fried chicken meal (dine-in or drive-thru) starts at 11 a.m. and an auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Also homemade items for sale, children’s games and a raffle.
Bryan, College Station plan fall, holiday activities
With the weather finally starting to feel like fall in Bryan-College Station, both cities are gearing up for festivals and family-friendly events. Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said fall is her favorite time of year and hopes people participate in as many festivities as they can.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility
The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information. The new...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
Bryan ISD rezoning request dependent on city council approval
The Bryan Independent School District and the city of Bryan, each released statements this week regarding the school district’s plan to move forward with a request to build a new maintenance and transportation facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818. In two previous meetings, the city’s...
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
local roundup
Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20
CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Boone Turner threw two touchdown passes to Corbin Stewart, and Korbin Burns threw a 65-yard TD pass to Coy Becka, but the Hornets couldn’t rally past Gonzales, falling 32-20 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play. Braxton Smith and Tavarean Grimes led the...
Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17
HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday. Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries...
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to host No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free. A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0)...
Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
Navasota 41, Needville 14
NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers answered the Needville Bluejays’ opening score with 27 unanswered points in the first half to fuel a 41-14 victory Friday in District 12-4A Division I action at Rattler Stadium. Needville (3-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead on Diego Ochoa’s 26 touchdown pass to...
Somerville 27, Snook 12
SOMERVILLE — The Somerville Yeguas built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off the Snook Bluejays 27-12 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. Snook’s Lance Lara ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to cut Somerville’s lead to 14-12, but the league-leading Yeguas (3-4, 3-0) answered with two more scores to put away the game.
Texas A&M-Alabama quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Who’s missing: The starting quarterbacks — Texas A&M’s Max Johnson and Alabama’s Bryce Young — were out with injuries. The Aggies also were missing redshirt freshman offensive left tackle Trey Zuhn III, who started the first five games. Sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi, who started three games at left guard, started at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff started at left guard. Wykoff started the first two games at center until sophomore Bryce Foster returned returned from an illness.
Cessna's pick: Crimson Tide in a landslide
Top-ranked Alabama has the edge on Texas A&M in virtually every key offensive and defensive category Saturday. The Crimson Tide also is playing at home, and after last year’s game, revenge is another motivator for the home team in this one. There’s upsets every Saturday in college football, but...
Aggies’ run ends at ITA Women’s All-American Championships
GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
