The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Cap or No Cap’ | Episode 88

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

This week the ladies get into Netlix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the aftermath of the series, and his love for R&B movies. Plus, did Khloe Kardashian really have brain trauma from Tristan Thompson’s cheating or is it cap? And you might want to hold off before texting Cam’ron’s mom. Find out why.

The Final Question To Undress got real.  Would you snitch on someone who is cheating?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy's.

As we head into the Halloween season, grab your Fall weather gear.  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

