Bryan, College Station plan fall, holiday activities
With the weather finally starting to feel like fall in Bryan-College Station, both cities are gearing up for festivals and family-friendly events. Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said fall is her favorite time of year and hopes people participate in as many festivities as they can.
Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8
A fundraiser for the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department will be held Sunday at the Deanville Fire Department complex, 6298 F.M. 111 in Deanville. The event starts at 7 a.m. with barbecue for sale. A fried chicken meal (dine-in or drive-thru) starts at 11 a.m. and an auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Also homemade items for sale, children’s games and a raffle.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Brenham 47, Montgomery 14
MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play. Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and...
Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility
The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information. The new...
Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan 2-1 in Super Smash Bros
BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory. Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m....
Brazos Christian 51, Houston Lutheran North 17
HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin and Tyler Prince each scored three touchdowns, and Isaiah Perkins had two interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 51-17 victory over Houston Lutheran North to open TAPPS Division IV District 3 play Friday. Prince ran for 64 yards on five carries...
No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match
BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
Somerville 27, Snook 12
SOMERVILLE — The Somerville Yeguas built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off the Snook Bluejays 27-12 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. Snook’s Lance Lara ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to cut Somerville’s lead to 14-12, but the league-leading Yeguas (3-4, 3-0) answered with two more scores to put away the game.
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray, Haley Redifer earn monthly SEC equestrian awards
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month, and Haley Redifer earned the honor in fences, the SEC announced Thursday. Gray is 3-0 this season with an average score of 71.5 points, while Redifer is 2-1 with one most outstanding performer award. No....
Aggies’ run ends at ITA Women’s All-American Championships
GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. No. 58 Mary Stoiana lost in singles, and No. 21 Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith lost in doubles Friday in the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Women’s Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. Stoiana fell to North Carolina’s No. 21 Fiona...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until FRI 2:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20
CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Boone Turner threw two touchdown passes to Corbin Stewart, and Korbin Burns threw a 65-yard TD pass to Coy Becka, but the Hornets couldn’t rally past Gonzales, falling 32-20 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play. Braxton Smith and Tavarean Grimes led the...
Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II
Though only a sophomore, Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II has already become a constant on the Aggie football team. When he’s away from football he’s constantly at the lake with a rod and a reel. He sat down with The Eagle’s Alex Miller to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:
Texas A&M doubles duo Hilderbrand-Schachter reach quarterfinals at ITA Men’s All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 21 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter beat Columbia’s No. 27 Max Westphal and Theo Winegar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) in the doubles round of 16 on Thursday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand and...
Rudder, Brenham's district showdowns headline Week 7 high school football schedule
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play is still in its early stages, Week 7 is a great example of what Youngs meant with Rudder and Brenham each in big games.
