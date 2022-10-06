ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

liberty over equality
3d ago

Vote no on the mayor’s plan to spend millions on city facilities. This is extremely poor timing with inflation at a 40 year high, rising utility cost 9%, with more increases as high as 20% with the implementation of the green new deal. These costs increases will significantly impact lower income people the most. Same on this progressive news organization for advocating inequality.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

ORDINANCE # 2627: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN, PROVIDING FOR THE REZONING OF A PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN AND FOR THE REVISION OF THE DISTRICT MAPS ADOPTED BY SECTION 1246.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The City of Lansing ordains:. Section 1. That...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given of the following public hearing to be held by the East Lansing Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI, 48823. For more information on the request please contact Planning and Zoning Administrator Peter Menser at the contact info above.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Schor
ClickOnDetroit.com

State House candidate suspends campaign month before Nov. election due to allegations about his childhood

A state representative candidate in the race for the seat that covers part of Washtenaw and Jackson Counties suspended his campaign a month before the November election. 20-year-old Maurice Imhoff announced on Facebook he is suspending his campaign. The democratic candidate for the 46th district house seat has been plagued with allegations being dredged up from his past, including a threat to shoot up a middle school more than five years ago as well as accusations of abusive and predatory behavior from multiple teenage girls.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Legislature#Convicted Felons#City Council#Police Precinct#Politics Local#Election Local#District Court#Lpd#South Washington Office#The National Guard Armory
bridgemi.com

Michigan firm linked to election worker data breach; Detroit ends contract

LANSING — Detroit’s elections department is terminating its contract with a Michigan-based software firm whose owner is expected to face criminal charges in California related to a potential breach of poll worker data. In a statement provided to Bridge Michigan, Clerk Janice Winfrey said identifying information about Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy