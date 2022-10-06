Read full article on original website
liberty over equality
3d ago
Vote no on the mayor’s plan to spend millions on city facilities. This is extremely poor timing with inflation at a 40 year high, rising utility cost 9%, with more increases as high as 20% with the implementation of the green new deal. These costs increases will significantly impact lower income people the most. Same on this progressive news organization for advocating inequality.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
ORDINANCE # 2627: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN, PROVIDING FOR THE REZONING OF A PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN AND FOR THE REVISION OF THE DISTRICT MAPS ADOPTED BY SECTION 1246.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The City of Lansing ordains:. Section 1. That...
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
lansingcitypulse.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given of the following public hearing to be held by the East Lansing Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI, 48823. For more information on the request please contact Planning and Zoning Administrator Peter Menser at the contact info above.
Detroit News
Jackson County candidate drops House bid after threat investigations surface
A Democratic candidate for a key state House seat said he is abandoning his campaign after reports surfaced Tuesday that he'd been investigated for threats he made toward schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that he'd "made poor decisions and got into a fair amount of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
michiganradio.org
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
State House candidate suspends campaign month before Nov. election due to allegations about his childhood
A state representative candidate in the race for the seat that covers part of Washtenaw and Jackson Counties suspended his campaign a month before the November election. 20-year-old Maurice Imhoff announced on Facebook he is suspending his campaign. The democratic candidate for the 46th district house seat has been plagued with allegations being dredged up from his past, including a threat to shoot up a middle school more than five years ago as well as accusations of abusive and predatory behavior from multiple teenage girls.
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
WILX-TV
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. An absorbent boom was placed around the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed on Lansing driveway & cars
The home where the incident happened is on the 2800 block of Lasalle Gardens on the eastside of Lansing.
bridgemi.com
Michigan firm linked to election worker data breach; Detroit ends contract
LANSING — Detroit’s elections department is terminating its contract with a Michigan-based software firm whose owner is expected to face criminal charges in California related to a potential breach of poll worker data. In a statement provided to Bridge Michigan, Clerk Janice Winfrey said identifying information about Detroit...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Detroit News
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan utility regulators launch audit of storm response, demand answers
LANSING, MICH. – Regulators of Michigan’s major electric utilities are unimpressed with the state’s two largest power providers’ storm responses and lack of progress toward minimizing outages. This week, it ordered an independent audit to track down why. The Michigan Public Service Commission on Oct. 5,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
Lansing police officers allowed to grow a beard, but it comes with a price
You've probably heard of the popular annual movement 'No Shave November,' which aims to raise awareness for men's cancer.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Comments / 1