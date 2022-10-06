ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

liberty over equality
Vote D for socialist causes. Every single socialist form of government has failed. Vote R for maintaining our constitutional Republic.

Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn’t have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

ORDINANCE # 2626 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN, PROVIDING FOR THE REZONING OF A PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN AND FOR THE REVISION OF THE DISTRICT MAPS ADOPTED BY SECTION 1246.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The City of Lansing ordains:. Section 1. That...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

CITY OF EAST LANSING NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 ELECTION

To the qualified electors of the City of East Lansing: Please take notice that the City of East Lansing will hold a State General Election on November 8, 2022. For the purposes of electing the following non-partisan offices:. Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Secretary of State. Attorney General. U.S. Representative in...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given of the following public hearing to be held by the East Lansing Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI, 48823. For more information on the request please contact Planning and Zoning Administrator Peter Menser at the contact info above.
EAST LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI

