Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
Click2Houston.com
1-on-1 conversation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on bussing migrants, abortion law, school safety, more
HOUSTON – Less than one month before the Midterm election, KPRC 2 Anchor Christine Noël sat down with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a 1-on-1 interview in The Woodlands. They discussed several topics on the tops of minds of voters - including the state’s strict abortion laws, the bussing of migrants out of Texas to so-called “sanctuary cities,” and school safety and the fight for transparency following the tragedy in Uvalde.
Click2Houston.com
East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans and job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison
LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
Click2Houston.com
Texas bans many proven tools for helping drug users. Advocates are handing them out anyway.
HOUSTON — Thirty minutes before a punk show this summer, Claudia Dambra set up a table and taped to it a tablecloth she had hand-painted with broad, white brushstrokes. The banner read, “PUNK NOT DEATH.”. As people flooded into the Houston music venue, Dambra stacked on top of...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Democrats fume over national counterparts for insufficient support in South Texas battleground
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Some prominent Texas Democrats are up in arms at what they see as a withdrawal of serious national investment in a South Texas congressional district that is the linchpin of Republicans’ drive to take over the region. With less than a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Man sues makers of Texas Pete hot sauce because it’s...not made in Texas (gasp!)
HOUSTON – A man has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce, claiming the product is not actually made in Texas. In a report from USA Today, California resident Phillip White purchased a bottle of the hot sauce in September of last year, believing that the sauce was actually made in Texas.
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
Click2Houston.com
Cold front coming Wednesday
Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the lower-90s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A cold front will bring storms late Wednesday (after sunset) but by the morning commute Thursday we will be dry!
Click2Houston.com
Texans, this is the Whataburger menu update you need to know about before your order 🍔
HOUSTON – Whataburger is a true Texas icon. Its orange-and-white-stripe A-frames are just about everywhere in Texas, as are its fans. We double-patty dare you to find a Texan who’s not gaga for its honey butter chicken biscuits, spicy ketchup and Texas-sized burgers. And now, “Whata-fiends” there’s a...
Comments / 0