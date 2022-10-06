ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

1-on-1 conversation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on bussing migrants, abortion law, school safety, more

HOUSTON – Less than one month before the Midterm election, KPRC 2 Anchor Christine Noël sat down with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a 1-on-1 interview in The Woodlands. They discussed several topics on the tops of minds of voters - including the state’s strict abortion laws, the bussing of migrants out of Texas to so-called “sanctuary cities,” and school safety and the fight for transparency following the tragedy in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans and job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison

LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Click2Houston.com

🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇

RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming Wednesday

Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the lower-90s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A cold front will bring storms late Wednesday (after sunset) but by the morning commute Thursday we will be dry!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy