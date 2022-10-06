Read full article on original website
Second-half meltdown sends Vanderbilt to blowout loss against Ole Miss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout its 24-game SEC losing streak, Vanderbilt has found plenty of ways to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. On Saturday, that came via a blown halftime lead due to a defensive meltdown in the third quarter. No. 9 Ole Miss used a...
Daily Mississippian
Rebels drop second straight, lose to Alabama 4-1
After going unbeaten in their first 11 games, the Rebels have lost their last two to Tennessee and most recently Alabama. The No. 20 Rebels and the No. 4 Crimson Tide faced off Thursday night in a Top 25 SEC matchup in Tuscaloosa with both teams looking to get a big win early on in conference play. Despite a great start for the Rebels, the Crimson Tide proved to be too much for head coach Matt Mott and his upstart side.
atozsports.com
National media outlet is unanimous in prediction for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers
247Sports made their predictions this week for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the LSU Tigers and I think UT fans will be happy. Both predictions from 247Sports — via Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford — have the Vols beating LSU and covering the spread (UT is -3).
atozsports.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
Daily Mississippian
Sarut Vongchaisit helps men’s golf capture second place finish at Blessings Collegiate Invitational
The Ole Miss men’s golf team had a great performance at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational this past week and finished in second place. Coming off of a solid victory over South Carolina last week during the SEC Match Play finale, the team has been playing consistently well in the early stages of the season.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
Daily Mississippian
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
100 fentanyl pills among drugs found after police chase in Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — A police chase in Mississippi ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department (BPD). Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase on Sunday, October 2, according to Batesville Police. Stevenson eventually...
No evidence and no body — Mississippi man charged with missing Ole Miss student’s murder demands court hearing
After being held more than 70 days without bail or an indictment, the man arrested the death of Jay Lee has filed a writ of habeas corpus against the Lafayette County Sheriff. Attorneys for Shelton Timothy Herrington Jr. on Monday filed the petition in Circuit Court against Sheriff Joey East, seeking Herrington’s release on reasonable bail and a hearing on the charges against him.
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop turns up 3 pounds of marijuana
Police officers arrested a Mississippi man after they found three-pounds of suspected marijuana in a traffic stop. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm, Tupelo Police conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of South Gloster and South Green. Probable cause was developed during that stop to charge...
Man banished from county — for second time — after pleading guilty to stalking Mississippi mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
wtva.com
Lawyers react to shocking daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando Police Chief announces retirement plans
A change will be coming at the top of the Hernando Police Department late this year with Thursday’s announcement from Police Chief Scott Worsham of his intention to retire. Worsham has been Chief of Police in Hernando the past seven years, coming to the position from the Horn Lake Police Department.
