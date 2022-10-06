Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Silver Bells in the City to bring back fireworks for 2022 event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s capital will glow with thousands of lights to kickoff the winter holiday season. Lansing city officials announced Friday that the 38th Silver Bells in the City event will start Nov. 18. One of the most anticipated events at Silver Bells this year is the...
lansingcitypulse.com
From the motorcycle to the stage
Five years ago, Rose Jangmi Cooper was doing her thing when she heard the dramatic call of the theater muses. She’d been known in the Lansing area for years as the woman who rode around on a motorcycle singing (in tune) at the top of her lungs. It was her enjoyment, and she didn’t care what anyone else thought.
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop
A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
WILX-TV
5,000 hand carved jack-o’-lanterns to light up Ingham County Fairgrounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hand carved pumpkins will light up Mason Friday night. Friday is the first day of Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed, a family-friendly Halloween experience unlike any other in Michigan. Families can take a stroll through 5,000 hand carved pumpkins on display. There is also beverages, merchandise, games and a fire juggler on Saturdays.
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pancakes as big as dinner plates await at Blue Moon Café
JACKSON, MI – Blue Moon Café is the place in Jackson to grab some great comfort food for breakfast and lunch. It started with owner Janine Salievski who grew up in the Brooklyn area with her parents, who owned Julie’s Bar and Grill, in Jackson. She moved to Florida in 1986 where she opened her first restaurant to continue cooking like she did with her parents.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
‘Who you gonna call?’ Lansing man builds Ghostbuster cars for charity
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing man has made not just one, but two replica Ghostbuster cars. It has been a two-year journey in the making, and Friday was the first time it has been shown to the public. The Ectomobile from the iconic film Ghostbusters is becoming a reality. So who are you going […]
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
lansingcitypulse.com
ORDINANCE # 2626 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN, PROVIDING FOR THE REZONING OF A PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LANSING, MICHIGAN AND FOR THE REVISION OF THE DISTRICT MAPS ADOPTED BY SECTION 1246.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The City of Lansing ordains:. Section 1. That...
lansingcitypulse.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING EAST LANSING PLANNING COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given of the following public hearing to be held by the East Lansing Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI, 48823. For more information on the request please contact Planning and Zoning Administrator Peter Menser at the contact info above.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
Drive-Thru Food distribution at Robinson Memorial Church
The Greater Lansing Food Bank wants families experiencing food insecurity to drive-up to their food distribution events and get help filing the kitchen cupboards.
Jackson officials switch gears on plans for transitional housing
JACKSON, MI – Jackson officials are taking a step back to come up with other ideas to build transitional housing in the city. In its Sept. 27 meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously voted down $200,486 in renovations to a house after it previously determined it would be too costly. Along with not giving the renovations the OK, the council asked City Manager Jonathan Greene come up with a new proposal to better use the city funds.
Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed on Lansing driveway & cars
The home where the incident happened is on the 2800 block of Lasalle Gardens on the eastside of Lansing.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
